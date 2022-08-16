Victoria Federica and Gunilla match the same dress and other celebrities to whom exactly the same thing happened

We have all been through the same situation Victoria Federica Y Gunilla von Bismark sometime in life. And although when we think about it coldly it is a matter of no importance at all, the truth is that coinciding with someone who is dressed exactly like you, especially if that coincidence is in the context of an event, it is quite a shock. Then you have two options: spend the night hiding, trying not to coincide in any way with your ‘clone’, or openly approach and invite the other person to take a drink. the topic as jokingly as possible. This is what he did Jennifer Lawrence a few days ago when we met on the street! with a woman who was dressed like her: approach her and have a laugh. And that’s what she did Queen Letiziawhen in May he had to give an award to the professor Immaculate Alive. There is no more graceful way out. Here are some especially funny cases.

GETTY IMAGES Queen Letizia and Inmaculada Vivas at the Royal Board of Trustees Council Awards on Disability (2022) On May 4, Doa Letizia chaired the meeting of the Council of the Royal Board of Trustees on Disability and later presented the awards that bear her name. She did it in a black and white dress from Mango. Inmaculada Vivas, one of the winners, wore exactly the same dress. Both joked at length about it as was recorded in the many photos that were taken.

GETTY IMAGES Mariah Carey and Withney Houston at the 1998 MTVs At the 1998 MTV awards, the two biggest divas of the moment, Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey They went out on stage together wearing the same Vera Wang kalua color and with a stroke of the pen they dismantled the rumors that said they got along worse than the Coyote and the Roadrunner. They accompanied the image strategy with a sense of humor: “I love your dress,” Mariah would say, “Yours is much prettier,” Whitney would reply.