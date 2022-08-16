Tyson Fury now wants to act in Hollywood and sing

Former boxer Tyson Fury, a former heavyweight champion, is convinced that he can star in a successful Hollywood career if it is proposed, thus following the path marked by stars of the stature of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Vin Diesel, John Cena or his compatriot Vinnie Jones.

Once retired from the ring, the athlete is analyzing his professional options for the future and, without a doubt,the entertainment world tempts him a lot. In fact, right now is preparing a documentary about his life Along with the giant Netflix, in which he will offer his own vision of his successful and sometimes controversial career as a boxer.

“I’m not doing badly outside of boxing. The world now offers me many opportunities. I’m making a documentary for Netflix. Y who knows, maybe you will see me one day on the big screen“, He has revealed in conversation with The Ring magazine.

As if that wasn’t enough, Fury also wants to flirt with the music industry and hopefully emulate the success of artists like Adele and Ed Sheeran.

“I’m going to record an album very soon. Yeah, maybe I’ll do something with Ed Sheeran or Adele“, he added in some statements that, however, could be a mere joke given his mischievous character.

