Triple H’s plan for WWE: ‘Create iconic characters and put them in incredible stories’

Triple H has been one of the protagonists of the shareholders’ conference call to present the results of the second quarter of WWE in 2022. In addition to confirming the large number of WrestleMania ticket sales, he has talked about the future of the company in terms of talent and creativity is concerned. Triple H intends to focus the project on creating great stars and stories.

“The opportunity before us is enormous and, as a great man once told me, ‘the first day of work you have to think’. That is what we are doing here, the first day of work thinking. In my case, I’ve been doing this for a long time, behind the scenes in the creative area, almost from the beginning of my WWE career. I ask myself from day one what works, what doesn’t work, from the big picture, to the smallest of the details, and I really try to build from there.

“It all comes down to the same thing that has been done from the beginning: create iconic characters, put them in incredible and fantastic stories, and whatever works best for those characters, stick with it and see how the fans react along the way. I think the opportunity is huge. It’s an opportunity for us to not only engage with the stars we have for our fans, but to create new stars as well and create an opportunity for them to become something bigger than anything we’ve ever seen before.”

After overcoming a cardiac episode in September of last year, Triple H made the decision to hang up his boots and say goodbye to his days as a professional wrestler at WrestleMania 38. His heart problems forced him to temporarily leave his duties within the company. Now, with his new position as creative chief, the talent and the fans hope that he can lead a new stage within WWE.

