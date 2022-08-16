Top mature divas Monica Belluci Andie Macdowell Isabella Rosellini Jane Fonda – El Sol de México

The world of beauty and fashion have always gone hand in hand, although the age of the models used to be a taboo, since it was said that reaching 40 or 50 years was a kind of point of no return in the that there were no more job opportunities for them.

Fortunately, times have changed and now elderly actresses and celebrities often lead fashion and beauty campaigns, due to the fact that many of the big firms in the sector are committed to a more real and natural image.

It may interest you: The value of beauty | fashion showcase

Some of the divas considered “mature”, whose faces are still the image of beauty firms are the following:

Julia Roberts (54 years old)

The “pretty woman” whose smile conquered all of Hollywood has been the spokesperson for the exclusive firm Lancôme since 2009. Perfumes such as “La Vie est Belle” feature her as a brand image.

Andie MacDowell (64)

Who does not know the face of this beautiful model and actress? She has been accompanying us on our televisions for years, since for more than three decades she has been one of the most representative images of L’Oréal Paris, currently with the “Age Perfect” range.

Giselle Bundchen (42)

The Brazilian beauty, one of the most famous models of the 90s, was the highest paid top model for 14 years. She now continues to work for Dior and is the face of “Capture Totale”, the brand’s anti-aging facial line.

Monica Belluci (57)

The model and actress has been a reference for Dolce & Gabbana for more than a quarter of a century. She made the leap from fashion to beauty in 2003 with the “Sicily” cologne and since 2012 she is the image of her makeup line. She is currently the most iconic brand ambassador in both fashion and beauty.

It may interest you: Beauty industry reinvents itself in the era of coronavirus

Angelina Jolie (47)

The French brand Guerlain chose Angelina to be the brand of its exclusive line of fragrances “Mon Guerlain”, whose first perfume was inspired by the actress, which has been advertised since 2017.

Celine Dion (54)

The legendary pop diva is a brand ambassador for L’Oreal and specifically for the face of the Elnett hair range.

Cate Blanchett (53)

The actress who gave life to the elf Galadriel in The Lord of the rings has shown that she shares with her character an eternal beauty. She has been the image of the Japanese cosmetic brand SK-II and is also a spokesperson for the firm Armani Beauty since 2013.

Charlize Theron (46)

The actress and model is one of those women for whom the years seem to have frozen: she has been working for Dior since 2004 and starring in the “J’Adore” commercials, and she continues to shine like gold.

It may interest you: They celebrate the 39th edition of the Beauty Festival

Eve Longoria (47)

The Mexican-American actress is another of the models of the L’Oreal Paris brand. Specifically, she is the image of several lines of anti-aging treatments, such as Revitalift Filler and Laser for facial beauty, and Excellence Creme for hair dyes.

Cayetana Guillen Leather (53)

The Spanish actress is, like Longoria, one of the living images of L’Oreal, although in her case you will see her mainly in Elvive ads, since she is the spokesperson for this hair line.

Isabella Rossellini (70)

Here we have a case of a return to “home”. Because Lancôme dispensed with the Italian actress and model years ago… But when she was already over 60, the firm once again had her as a brand image.

Kate Winslet (46)

When she started with Lancôme in 2007, the famous actress did so as the face of the “Trêsor” perfume. Today, Kate Winslet continues to be the image of the brand in different anti-aging and natural beauty treatments.

Penelope Cruz (48)

The Spanish actress is, like her professional colleague Kate Winslet, another of Lancôme’s women and, in fact, has also been the image of the famous fragrance “Trêsor”.

Jane Fonda (84)

The oldest on this list is the American actress Jane Fonda, with whom L’Oreal wanted to show that age is just a number that also has a place in its brand whatever the number. She has been an ambassador for the brand for more than 15 years, and, honoring her long experience, she is the image of the “Age Perfect Golden Age” skin care line, focused on mature skin.

WE RECOMMEND YOU THE PODCAST ⬇️

Available in: Acast, spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Deezer and Amazon Music

Also read other #Soy content ⬇️