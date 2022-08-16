Tom Hanks surprises by confessing that he was unfaithful to his ex-wife | Celebs U

Karina Espinoza

The actor is not proud of how his relationship with Rita Wilson began

Until his most recent role in the Elvis movie, where his villainy is paid for by the public’s hatred, Tom Hanks he had been Hollywood’s favorite good man on film. And it is that throughout decades of work, the actor dedicated himself to building a very clean image of himself, something that complements very well the good-natured personality of his real life.

But it seems that not even Tom Hanks is exempt from feeling shame for some events of the past. Or at least that was what he said in an interview for the podcast ‘In Depth with Graham Bensinger’where he confessed that he was unfaithful to his ex-wife, the late Samantha Lewiswith whom he had two children, Colin and Elizabeth, and was married for a couple of years.

The actor, who is promoting the movie ‘Elvis’ and talks about how he built his character, Colonel Tom Parker, explained that in his first marriage he was very young, insecure and inexperienced in many aspects, so at 23 years, when his eldest son was already two, he knew he was destined to relive a broken marriage on his own, just as he had experienced as a child with his parents.

Tom claimed that his relationship with Rita Wilsonhis beloved current wife, was inevitable for him, unfortunately it started when he was still married to Samantha, something he is not proud of.

“What happened was that I was married when this happened. And there is nothing to celebrate about it. Rita and I looked at each other, and it was just that.. I asked her if she was also feeling it that real, and she couldn’t deny it, “she said to explain that he had two romantic relationships at the same time, something that didn’t last long because after a few months she asked to separate and divorce. .