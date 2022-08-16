Tom Cruise: Tom Cruise to Star in Musical by Christopher McQuarrie, Writer of ‘Maverick’ | Film and Television

While Top Gun: Maverick exceeds one billion dollars at the worldwide box office, the masterminds behind the film, the actor Tom Cruise and the screenwriter Christopher McQuarriethey are already plotting new projects to surprise the public.

And the duo is preparing three film projects very different that promise to be as successful as the tape of Maverick or even more than the franchise Mission Impossible which Cruise is already working on.

One of the three surprises is a original music with songs and dances which will become a star project for Cruise, which seems like a refreshing choice after the massive success of top gun.

Cruise has long been interested in making a musical, and fans have responded well to his singing in Rock of Ages from 2012.

In addition, there is also the untitled film that Cruise intends to make with the director Doug Liman Y McQuarrie as a producer, the one about which little has been said, but which will be shot in outer space, with the POT Y SpaceX of Elon Musk.

They’re also in the works for another original action movie with franchise potential, and they’ve also set their sights on Les Grossman. The latter is the rough and tumble studio exec that Cruise played in a cameo in Tropic Thunder.

It’s unclear if they’ll create an entire movie around Grossman, or borrow him for inclusion in one of the other projects. Also, the three dashes mentioned will be written by McQuarrie in collaboration with Cruise.