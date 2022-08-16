Tom Cruise saw her. Or how Top Gun beat the pandemic and revived cinema

During the ASPO months of 2020 and part of 2021, platforms absolutely reigned supreme. Of course, the cinemas were closed and were gradually opening with limited hours and capacity.

The question for the industry was what the future would be. Will the cinemas open? Eventually yes.

But the big question was: will the public return? There were several theories, from the usual extreme the cinema is dead (something that happened with sound in 1920, color in 1930, television in 1950, VHS in the ’80s, DVD in the ’90s, Blu-Ray in the 2000s, etc.) to the most supportive voices of the big screen like Christopher Nolan, the director of Tenet.

Most of the studies of Hollywood strategically maneuvered during the pandemic in order to continue offering their products.

Disney launched the Disney+ platform and offered several Pixar films directly without going through the cinema as a way of not risking the box office by not having 100% capacity as with Luca and Red, but also as a way of promoting the platform that is aggressively positioning itself as the first in subscribers, displacing Netflix’s reign of several years.

Disney also tried PVOD within Disney+, such as with Raya, which adopted a hybrid premiere: it could be seen in the cinema but you could also pay a premium on the same day of the premiere and see it at home. Mulan, in the United States and Marvel’s Black Widow were also PVOD.

There was even a PR mini-crisis when Scarlett Johannsson, the protagonist of Black Widow, publicly threatened Disney with suing her for having released directly on the platform, denying her the percentage of box office royalties, something she had in the contract.

Disney countered by accusing her of being insensitive and greedy. After a couple of days nothing happened. Surely they have settled their differences behind closed doors.

Warner Bros., with then its CEO Jason Kilar, had a very controversial policy: the day-and-date premiere, that is, the launch of a film in theaters and on the same day on the HBO Max platform. Kilar, a staunch supporter of Warner’s new streaming service, provoked the ire not only of exhibitors who felt that the simultaneous premiere further alienated audiences from an already limited capacity, but also of directors and actors who saw as background the mini war between Johansson and Disney.

The solution, at least for this last part, was to give bonuses of tens of millions of dollars to filmmakers and actors, as happened with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot, director and actress of Wonder Woman 1984. Warner, who was preparing to become Warner Bros. Discovery, they also premiered Nolan’s Tenet in that hybrid system and the director’s voice was immediate. Less pretty said everything to the study.

The director is a staunch defender of seeing cinema on the big screen and that his latest production did not have that fate was something he could not stand. The solution was to break ties with Warner and move to Universal, where Oppenheimer filmed, to be released in July 2023.

And the rest of the studies? Most of them released their films little by little. Some were sent directly to the platform and others were kept waiting for a better future. Such was the case with Top Gun: Maverick, which had its premiere scheduled for the end of 2020 and will only be released in May 2022.

Tom Cruise, like Nolan, is a staunch supporter of seeing movies at the movies and upheld the strategy of holding on and holding on. Months passed and the release date moved on and on, but Cruise was still included in his decision: Top Gun is going to the movies and not going to the platform.

The strategy was played. Top Gun is not part of any superhero franchise; nor is it a series that is seen regularly like the saga of Fast and Furious or James Bond. His last and only film is from 1986, that is, 36 years ago and it is most likely that young people do not know about it. I mean, no one was asking for a sequel, just like no one is asking for a sequel to Days of Thunder or Cocktail, two Cruise hits from the ’80s. Cruise is a star, yes. But of the Mission Impossible, the rest suffered disparate fates.

In the Paramount environment, the studio that financed it (together with David Ellison’s Skydance, son of Larry, the founder and tycoon of Oracle) presented its Paramount+ platform and a possible path for promotion was for Top Gun to premiere there. No, Cruise didn’t want to.

Finally, with the world premiere of Maverick three months ago, time proved Cruise right. With a budget of US$170 million, it grossed US$660 million in the United States and US$674 million worldwide. Total: more than US$1.3 billion globally.

In Argentina it was first with more than 230,000 viewers the week of its premiere. With a great press campaign by Cruise himself and a premiere in Cannes, Maverick was already a success in the first three days with 126 million in the United States alone. At the end of its theatrical run, it will become one of the most successful films of the year on top of The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion, both already established franchises.

Maverick’s success is doubly important because the prevailing model in the industry is known franchises, not a sequel to a movie from almost 40 years ago without superheroes. But the most significant thing is that it returned the public to theaters without speculation of seeing it in a home format because nothing is simply known. Traditionally, the window from cinema to home, PVOD or platform has been reduced from three months, 75 days to 45 like Warner in 2021 and 2022.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of the tanks of the year, was in theaters for three months before being available to rent, buy or watch (it’s now on HBO Max). Similarly, Maverick should be available on August 20, but there is no official announcement and it is speculated that it will only be at home in early September. Paramount has its platform to upload Top Gun whenever.

However, the fact that Maverick is sustained in the cinema and is a success favors the big screen and surely this decision by Cruise has opened the possibility that until the next crisis of whatever it is, no one says the cinema is dead, quite the opposite. .