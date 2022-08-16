Ticketmaster without NFL tickets in Mexico; 100 thousand pesos for resale

The Cyber ​​Police of Mexico City has made recommendations to avoid being a victim of theft in the resale of tickets or attempted purchase of tickets on fraudulent sites.

Vivid Seats published results of a study, where it revealed what an event provokes in its attendees when they seek to get tickets for the show.

ticketmaster and its practice of selling tickets has even motivated complaints before Profeco, which recently organized a collective complaint against the platform.

Complaints from network users have been launched against ticketmasteraccusing the platform of mysteriously exhausting in minutes, the tickets for the game that the NFL will have in Mexico, however, the tickets are already on resale sites such as Viagogo either stubhubwith prices up to 113 thousand pesos for an entry, this at the time of being consulted the site of stubhub.

Ticket scalping is a practice that has been denounced for a long time in Mexicowhich even motivated at the time, the promotion of a collective complaint that Profeco organized against this irregularity.

As part of this phenomenon, there have even been calls by the authorities of Mexico City, where the Cyber ​​Police explains that there is a high activity of selling fake tickets through social networks, as well as the putting online of fraudulent sites, which commit phishing against visitors to these domains.

At the time, the capital authority has recommended verifying the authenticity of the ticket sales sites, as well as observe visual elements such as the high quality of the published images and the absence of spelling errors.

Another of the recommendations made is to send the urls from the ticket sales site or screenshot to the Cyber ​​Police, so that they can evaluate whether it is a real or apocryphal site, as well as the terms and conditions published by the platform; in addition to reviewing the permissions requested by providers to access personal information.

All this series of recommendations are made based on interesting conditions that have been measured in the behavior that events arouse in attendees. He gave a great example Vivid Seatswhen the platform found that women are the first to sell out concerts by artists such as Ariana Grande, BTS, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Drake and the Rolling Stones.

According to him studyfor the concert of Ariana Grandethe 75 percent of tickets purchased on sites Web of tickets to the point of exhausting them was by women, while only in concerts like Los Rolling Stonesthe 56 percent of men dominated in the demand for tickets.

no tickets for the NFL Mexico

Minutes after tickets went on sale for the next game of the NFL in Mexico, tickets sold out in ticketmaster and this was denounced as an irregularity in networks, by attendees who were left without the opportunity to take places in the party.

After the complaint, sites like stubhub Y Viagogo has offered tickets for the game between arizona cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers, which will take place at the Azteca Stadium on November 21, at prices up to 113 thousand pesos on the sides of the stadium, as verified in a query to the site.

This offer of tickets for resale caused the annoyance of the users, since they accused the offer of tickets of being irregular and how, within minutes of opening the virtual line, these that were at high prices in other places.

Given these irregularities, the need for effective regulations that guarantee the right to access tickets without surcharges is clear.

Now read: