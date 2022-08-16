This is the easiest way to find out if you are in a video call with a deepfake.

– Advertising-

We have been talking for a long time about the deepfakeswhich are nothing more than computer-generated images that impersonate other people, from your friends or family to celebrities or politicians.

These Deepfakes have evolved so much that even in video calls in time they can make us believe that we are talking to Joe Bidenfor instance.

But Metaphysical magazine found a deepfake vulnerability to find out if we’re talking to a real person or a computer-generated image.

They say all we have to do is ask the other person to turn their head slightly or to stand directly in profile.

They used a software called DeepFaceLive that allows you to impersonate celebrities like Nicolas Cage, Elon Musk, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey, among many others, in real time.

But they found that while head-on recreations are quite effective, being completely in profile the image looks completely deformed.

This is because none of the deepfakes have been trained with seven good quality profile data.

There are only a few examples of Deepkfakes made in Hollywood that have achieved moderately convincing results.but with extensive post-processing work and more than 60 hours of material available.

So while they train the deepfakes, you can identify them by asking them to stand in profile.

– Advertising –