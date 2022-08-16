This is Keanu Reeves’ first major television role: A true story about a serial killer with Leonardo DiCaprio

The fiction is based on the book ‘The Devil in the White City’ by Erik Larson and will feature Martin Scorsese as executive producer.





12 years later, Leonardo DiCaprio has managed to bring to fruition the television series adaptation of the novel The Devil in the White City written by Erik Larson. Hulu will be the one to premiere the series with Keanu Reeves as lead.

As reported dead linethe actor of John Wick He will also executive produce alongside DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. The series will be written by Sam Shaw (Castle Rock) and directed by Todd Field (secret games).

This will be Keanu Reeves’ first major television role, as he has focused primarily on film throughout his career. And although he serves as executive producer, DiCaprio is not expected to appear at any point in the series.

The Devil in the White Cityto is based on the true story of Dr. HH Holmes, the con artist and serial killer who created the dangerous Murder Castle at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. Reeves will play architect Daniel H. Burnham who revolutionized the urban landscape and helped develop the first skyscrapers.

HH Holmes is considered to be America’s first serial killer and has been played by Evan Peters in American Horror Story: Hotel. He built a labyrinth building of three floors that featured more than 100 rooms with no windows, doors to nowhere, secret ramps, soundproof rooms with a gas line to suffocate their victims and a vault where they could watch them drown.

In order to hide his design, Holmes was constantly hiring and firing construction workers so that no one would have a complete picture of the building and become in the deadly trap he was looking for from the beginning.

While we wait for more details, remember that Reeves has recently starred DC League of Super Pets giving voice to none other than Batman.

