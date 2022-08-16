This is how Sofía Vergara arrived at the study of America’s Got Talent

Sofia Vergara She became one of the most valued and beloved Latin artists in Hollywood. Without a doubt, Gloria Pritchett’s role in modern-family It gave him the opportunity to rise to the top of the industry, in addition to reaping a true fortune and great recognition.

Throughout his career he has garnered numerous awards that further prove his talent, such as the SAG Awards and the People’s Choice Award. But the most impressive thing is that in 2020 she became one of the highest paid actresses on American television and in 2014, Forbes magazine chose her as one of the most powerful women in the world.

But besides all his talent and fortune, Sofia Vergara She is a true queen of fashion. In every public appearance she makes, she quickly sets trends with her style and her clothing choices. Not to mention in the last season, in which the summer clothes with which she decided to show herself publicly dazzled everyone.

That is why recently, the actress was caught on camera while making her arrival at America’s Got Talenta talent show that she joined in 2020. Full of glamour, the star made it clear that the good vibes she always transmits on the screen is authentic.

Sofia Vergara She smiled at the paparazzi as they captured her wearing a flower-print summer dress in an orange hue. She combined it perfectly with a lighter colored bag, sunglasses and big pearls in her ears.

the star of modern-family She celebrated her 50th birthday a little over a month ago and really showed that the passage of time has no effect on her, because she can really be seen radiant and more beautiful than ever.