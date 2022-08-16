This is how a tight dress is modernized, according to the Kardashian-Jenner

If you have followed the Kardashian-Jenners since its inception in reality show television The Kardashians, you will know that the most famous sisters of the small screen, and Khloe in particular, have always liked a good skintight dress. The show rose to fame in early 2010, the pinnacle of design for Herve Leger. Over the years, the five sisters’ personal style may have evolved, but her penchant for form-fitting dresses has never gone away (Kim, for example, has been spotted these days in a Balenciaga spandex jumpsuit). . This weekend, without going any further, Kylie posted a photo on Instagram with Kendall and Kim where we can see them with a look summer that has been a twist to the emblematic tight dress.

On board a yacht, celebrating Kylie’s 25th birthday, the three sisters opted for tight dresses with a touch of the most innovative. Kylie opted for an off-the-shoulder sequin and sheer dresswith an asymmetric opening, a minimalist (and elegant) version of the typical dress body con. kim chose a red Rick Owens dress with a single sleeve, with a futuristic style that we are already used to. And Kendall slipped into a two piecewith a shiny top and skirt, perfect for a night out.

It seems that fashion, in general, has returned to leaning towards body-hugging silhouettes. In fact, you only have to look at the latest offerings from Mugler, Jacquemus and Eckhaus Latta to realize that the Kardashian-Jenners have hit the nail on the head once again when it comes to keeping that alive look sexy that characterizes them so much. It would be a sight to see them in their 2010 wardrobe again. However, their outfits of 2022 are teleporting us perfectly to that golden age. And without losing an iota of freshness and relevance.