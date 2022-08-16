This Camila Cabello said about Cuba

Camila Cabello recently spoke about her memories of Cuba. If you want to know what the international artist said, keep reading.

The Cuban recalled her childhood on the island in the interview The Street You Grew Up On, with Kerry Washington. The young woman told how her Cuban mother met her father in Mexico and until she was 7 years old they were traveling between Havana and this country.

“Since I was born until I was seven years old, I went back and forth from Cuba to Mexico. The street where I feel that I have more olfactory memories, visual memory, is Calle 86, in Havana”, Camila Cabello commented.

Recalling her olfactory memory, the singer of havana She said cigarettes take her back to her childhood.

“I think that cigarettes trigger something because my grandmother smoked since she was 15 years old,” Camila said.

“I think I’m really inspired by the way I grew up. A very small part of my life. My grandmother was obsessed with music and she made mix tapes of boleros. She always told me: ‘You have to make me a bolero’. Music is a big part of my family.”

Cabello lived on the Island until she was 7 years old. She would go with her mother to Miami first and her father took a year to join them in the United States. Regarding her family celebrations in Cuba, she has very nice memories.

“In my house in Cuba they used to have these big parties and there was dancing all night. My grandfather made the pork, my grandmother the beans, and at the end of each party my grandmother and my father sang together,” Camila said excitedly.