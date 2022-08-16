This affordable high-end Samsung Galaxy also gets the August Android update

The June 2022 Android update is coming to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE from the American operator T-Mobile with firmware version G990USQU3CVG1.

Samsung continues to deliver on its promise to upgrade your high-end terminals, both the most expensive and the most affordablewith the latest Android security patch.

This is demonstrated by the fact that, a few weeks after updating the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series, now the Chinese giant has started to roll out the august android update in the last of its affordable high-end terminals to date, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE receives the August 2022 update

As confirmed by the specialized medium SamMobile, the Korean giant has begun to release the August Android update on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE of the American operator T-Mobile and it is expected to reach the rest of the operators in the United States in the coming weeks.

This update, which is coming to the Galaxy S21 FE from the American company with firmware version G990USQU3CVG1includes the August 2022 security patch, which fixes a dozen vulnerabilities related to privacy and security such as those related to Samsung DeX and Samsung Nox, improper access control or leaking of MAC addresses over Wi-Fi and Bluetoothfixes a number of general user interface bugs and improves device stability and performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE hit the market earlier this year, it was the first terminal of the Korean firm to have One UI 4 based on Android 12 and is assured of at least three more Android updates, which means that will have support until Android 15.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE from the T-Mobile company and want to check if this update is already available, you simply have to access the section Software update found in the menu of Settings of your device.

In case you already have it available, you just have to click on the button Download and install to update your phone with the latest Android security patch.