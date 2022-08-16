They ask not to throw simipeluches at Rammstein

The situation with Rammstein is serious. From the Mexican Facebook store that offers products from the German group, they ask to respect him when he performs in Mexico, next October, and not throw Dr. Simi stuffed animals at him, as they have recently done at various concerts. “Sometimes the truth is uncomfortable. If you really value the work of the band, don’t do this kind of thing. Rammstein has a very meticulous show and any outside situation can hardly lead to an anger from the band, that they end up eliminating us from the next DVD and worse, they send us ALV from the next tour”. Before the request, there was no lack of memes and ironic comments. “Rammstein returning to Germany sad because they didn’t get a Simi doctor like Slipknot and Gorillaz.”

read also: Erasmo Catarino blames the production of “The Academy” for leaving Rubí standing

Teresa Ruiz, eternally grateful to the daughter of Indio Fernández

Teresa Ruiz, the Oaxacan actress who has acted alongside Mark Wahlberg and Liam Neeson, lived for a time in the house of “Indio” Fernández in Coyoacán. They tell us that Adela, daughter of the legendary Mexican director and actor, gave him asylum when she just arrived in the capital looking for job opportunities. And boy, did she take advantage of them, but she has always been grateful to the woman who trusted her and gave her shelter and food, so that whenever she can, she remembers her publicly.



Photo: Courtesy

Nelson’s stumble that nobody wanted to highlight

Waters with the pleonasms, Nelson! Although “The Academy” has prepared the students to become professional singers, giving them tools to improve their performance on stage, it is not lacking that, due to inexperience, they have stumbled when expressing themselves publicly, since recently in a talk to the Guatemalan He let out a “when we go outside” (from the house), which made several turn around who, at that moment, preferred not to highlight the expression of the now former student.



Photo: TV Azteca

Read also: Ezra Miller, main suspect in the disappearance of three minors and his mother