These designer bags loved by celebrities are the most affordable

We do not know when we will be able to recover from the beauty of Alexa Demie in Balenciaga Le Cagole, not to mention Sydney Sweeney in the shots of the campaign dedicated to the new Miu Miu Wander. But who said that it-girls only wear very expensive bags? Sure, the streets of Soho and New York are teeming with Birkin, Kelly, Jackie 1961 and Lady D. However, it’s not all overpriced what you see in the best street styles: word of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lucy Hale (Aria in Pretty Little Liars), Dua Lipa, Tina Kunakey and Bella Hadid. Immortalized during the last laps around the sun, each of these icons demonstrates that, contrary to what one might think, in the wardrobe of celebrities there is not only room for the iconic bags sold by the big fashion houses, but also for the chic and irreverent silhouettes proposed by the emerging labels. The second – and last – consequential question arises spontaneously: is it necessary to spend exaggerated amounts to be cool today? We just tell you that Kendall Jenner’s new “never without” are the hobo bags by Staud, which cost around 300 euros; the speech is also valid for the friend and colleague Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who for years has continued to churn out one ByFar accessory after another. Bella Hadid is one of us: how many times have we tried to grab a Jacquemus Le Ciquito (mini or not)? Only love for the color chosen by the supermodel, that is a sunny yellow suede to wear in every season. If Dua Lipa could add a line to the text of “New Rules”, we are sure that she would dedicate it to her Luar bags, her faithful allies since the early days of her relationship with (the ex) Anwar. Aria from Pretty Little Liars has conquered the street style scene proving once again her extraordinary intuitive ability: the actress Lucy Hale has illuminated events and press conferences several times in the company of a Yuzefi bag. Finally, the obsession bags of the summer: ladies and gentlemen, the Swipe bags by Coperni. Scroll down to look at the photo album dedicated to the it-girls’ favorite bags that cost less than 500 euros.

Read also …

Why does everyone want to buy a vintage Gucci bag?

Because it is the right time to buy a Chanel bag

Cool and oversized: the bags in trend of the season are XXL

