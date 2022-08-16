These are the adverse effects of prednisone and other corticosteroids

Corticosteroids (including prednisone, hydrocortisone, betamethasone and beclomethasone) are a group of drugs used to reduce inflammation and more generally the activity of the body’s immune system. As such, they are commonly used in the treatment of health problems such as rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or the treatment of more serious allergic reactions.

However, and as is the case with any drug, they are not exempt from possible adverse side effects which in this specific case may even be somewhat serious (even so, it should be noted that the frequency of appearance is usually very low and that they are considered safe drugs whose benefits outweigh their risks).

Adverse reactions of corticosteroids

Some of the main side effects that affect all corticosteroids, especially with oral administrationinclude:

Fluid retention, which usually manifests as swelling in the lower legs.

Increased blood pressure.

Mood changes, memory or behavior problems, confusion, or delirium.

Stomach ache.

Weight gain with a pattern of fat deposits in the abdomen, face, and back of the neck.





A long termothers may appear such as:

Raised pressure in the eyes (glaucoma).

Waterfalls.

Rounder face (‘full moon’ face).

Hyperglycaemia, which can trigger or worsen diabetes.

Increased risk of infection, especially from common bacterial, viral, and fungal microorganisms.

Thinning of the bones (osteoporosis), with an increased risk of fracture.

Inhibition of the production of hormones in the adrenal glands, with all the associated symptoms.

Thin skin, bruises and healing problems.

Specifically with administration by inhalation, side effects such as oral thrush (a fungal infection in the mouth) or hoarseness.





On the other hand, the use of topical corticosteroids it can cause thinning of the skin and the appearance of acne and red lesions.

Finally, the corticosteroid injections they can cause some signs such as thinning of the skin near the injection site, loss of color in the same area, severe pain, facial flushing, insomnia and hyperglycemia.

How to safely use corticosteroids

All these effects highlight the importance of using corticosteroids according to the instructions of the doctor who prescribes themin order to maximize benefits and minimize risks.





If, despite this, we are experiencing adverse signs associated with the use of these drugs, it may be appropriate consult with the doctor possibilities such as reducing the dose or frequency of intake, the use of non-oral presentations or supplementation with calcium and vitamin D (especially when corticosteroids are taken long-term).