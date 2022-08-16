These are some series and movies with which to travel very far

Traveling helps us to open our minds, to learn about other customs and cultures. Today, there will be many who are traveling. For those who don’t, these titles are the best remedy.

Before it was reserved only for a privileged few. Now it is available to everyone, although there are still differences when it comes to doing it. Traveling is one of the greatest pleasures of this life, one of the best hobbies and the best inheritance that we can leave our children. Traveling helps us Open the minda know other customsAlready learn from other cultures.

Although it is done at all times of the year, the summer is he time when you travel the most because we usually have more days off. For this reason, taking advantage of the fact that these days there will be many who are traveling, we are going to review some titles whose arguments are based on trips made by their protagonists.

It is the most recent of the titles. the series of hbo max begins with the cancellation of an end-of-year trip. Sunrise She is a young woman who finds it difficult to adapt and who has only been in her new institute for a short time. She learns some terrible news: the end-of-year trip is cancelled. His plans to escape from the house collapsebut is lucky enough to discover that a group of peers have the perfect plan: make their parents believe that the trip is still on. They decide to steal the van of the brother of one of them and hit the road for three weeks. The plan? Having no plan, going aimlessly, improvising. There are only a few rules: you can’t post anything on social media, you have to always be on the move, and you can’t go back.

the series of Netflix is set in the Barbara of Braganzaa huge transatlantic full of passengers traveling from Europe to America in search for a better future. Between his most privileged passengers Two sisters meet Carolina and Eva Villanuevaas different as they are inseparable, which will have to solve the murder of one passenger whose name does not appear on the on-board listand whom no one remembers, and find and stop a scientist who hides a very dangerous secret. Love affairs, intrigues and many lies on a ship that hides, in each cabin, a story and, deep down, a dark secret.

Based on the memoirs of best seller by Elizabeth Gilbert, Eat Pray Lovethe film starring Julia Roberts tells us the story of Liz Gilbertthat recently divorced and faced with the dilemma of which way to go, leaves his comfortable life and risks everythingembarking on a Travel around the world which becomes a quest to find herself. During his travels, he discovers the true pleasure of food in Italy, the power of prayer in India and finally, unexpectedly, the inner peace and balance of true love in Bali.

Frances Mayes is a writer 35-year-old living in San Francisco whose perfect life just gave a turn 180 degrees. Your recent divorce has caused a deep depression and a creative block. Pattyits best friendbegins to worry and decides give him a ten-day stay in Tuscany. Once there, Frances becomes infatuated with a town called “Bramasole” and decides to buy it. The house needs a lot of reforms but Frances is willing to undertake them. As she adjusts to her new life style You will make friends with your neighbors.

The movie of Netflix is starring Quim Gutierrez Y carmen machi. A Jose Luis they just left him planted on the altar. With all paid, your mother, Mari Carmenis not willing for her son to lose all the money and insists on accompany him to the honeymoon that they had contracted. Every minute they spend MauricioJosé Luis feels more unhappy and unsuccessful, while Mari Carmen has the time like never beforeliving all the experiences that I had always wanted and revealing herself as the wonderful woman which is really, and that his family does not see.