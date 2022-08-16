These are ALL the MILLIONAIRE businesses that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share

It was in 2016 when Brad Pitt Y Angeline Jolie They announced their separation after sharing several years together, years in which they formed a very large family. Despite this, the former Hollywood favorite couple has maintained contact due to the millionaire businesses that both created when they were happy and in love.

For six years the famous Brangelina no longer exists, but what does exist and endures is their working relationship. The couple owns a castle that has a vineyardthis site is valued at more than 60 million dollars, property in which entrepreneurs, Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie They have a production of olive oil, but this is not all, because here they also produce a rosé wine called Miraval.

According to Charles Perrin, the vineyard of the Pitt and Jolie estate, the success of the oil is disproportionate, since they already have more than 10 my bottles of this product, which has sold very well in the market. This is one of the millionaire businesses that more profits has left the couple.

Angelina Jolie becomes the sole owner of the vineyard in France

Recently Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie They were in a legal battle over the vineyard that they both acquired in 2008, this is the French winery, which they use for the production of their wine and olive oil. At the beginning of 2022, Pitt sued Jolie because she sold her part to a Russian manufacturer, however, both had agreed that this could not be done without the permission of the other party.

For this reason the actors went to judgmentbut the legal battle waged by Brad Pitt did not help him much, because a Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of Angelina Joliearguing that Pitt must deliver all the documentation that Angelina needs in order to carry out the sale of her part of the vineyard.

El Miraval has become one of the most recognized rosé wine producers in the world, and its annual income exceeds 50 million dollars. Hence Brad Pitt you have undertaken this action to find your ex-partner Angeline Jolie; well this is the millionaire business in which the actor invested a lot of time and effort.