These are ALL the MILLIONAIRE businesses that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share

It was in 2016 when Brad Pitt Y Angeline Jolie They announced their separation after sharing several years together, years in which they formed a very large family. Despite this, the former Hollywood favorite couple has maintained contact due to the millionaire businesses that both created when they were happy and in love.

For six years the famous Brangelina no longer exists, but what does exist and endures is their working relationship. The couple owns a castle that has a vineyardthis site is valued at more than 60 million dollars, property in which entrepreneurs, Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie They have a production of olive oil, but this is not all, because here they also produce a rosé wine called Miraval.

