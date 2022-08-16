These 8 Xiaomi devices are also ready to start updating to Android 13

If you have one of these eight Xiaomi devices, very soon you will be able to enjoy all the news of Android 13.

Once the stable version of Android 13 is already official, Xiaomi has started to roll out the first MIUI 13 Beta version based on Android 13 on more devices.

A good proof of this is that, after recently telling you that 9 Xiaomi mobiles were already receiving this update, now we can confirm that 8 other devices from the Chinese giant are already ready to receive the update to Android 13.

Xiaomi updates another 8 devices with Android 13

As they confirm to us from the Gizchina medium, Xiaomi has begun to launch the update to Android 13 on eight other devices of the Xiaomi and Redmi brands.

The 8 devices of the Chinese firm that are receiving this update are the following:

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Wi-Fi

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 inch

These eight terminals of the Chinese brand are receiving a version of MIUI 13 based on Android 13 with version number 22.8.14which includes a number of system optimization improvements and, of course, the vast majority of the functions of the new version of Android.

However, you should keep in mind that this new version of MIUI is only available for some users who signed up for the Beta program previously and that it will not reach the bulk of users of these devices until the testing period for it has ended.

Anyway, if you want to check if your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO terminal is going to receive the new version of Android, be sure to check our list with all Xiaomi phones that are going to be updated to Android 13.