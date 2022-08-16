“There is no way to make it better”

In a conversation for the podcast ReelBlend, Quentin Tarantino shared what was, in his opinion, the best made film in the history of cinema. Not the best overall, but the one that the director of pulp fiction Y Once upon a time… in Hollywood considers that it is better made than any other.

“I believe that Shark It’s the best movie ever made. It may not be the best movie, but it is the best made. There’s no way to make it better and it shows how out of sync movies were that were made before Shark», explained Tarantino, who praised the work of steven spielberg and that of other filmmakers of his generation such as George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese.

Quentin Tarantino mentioned titles like Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959) and amazing trip (1966) which, in his opinion, could have been better directed. “In one way or another, Spielberg and many of his colleagues grew up seeing those films in the cinema that were commissioned from young directors who did their best with them,” said Tarantino, who explained the difference with what happened with Spielberg and Sharkthe film that revolutionized the industry since its theatrical release in 1975.

“With Spielberg it was the opposite. That was the kind of movie he likes. Exactly the kind of movie he was born for. And he did it as effectively as it could be », reflected the filmmaker.