The unexpected reaction of Álvaro Fidalgo and Richard Sánchez to the failure of Cabecita Rodríguez

During the Clásico Capitalino there was an action by Jonathan Rodríguez that showed how united America’s locker room is.

It’s good morning at America since they beat Cougars convincingly at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, for Matchday 8 of the 2022 Opening Tournament. The level shown by the team is the best in a long time and that was reflected on the field.

When the match was still 0-0, Jonathan Rodríguez created an opportunity of danger that almost ended in a great goal, but his shot went wide of the goal guarded by Julio González.

In the failed attempt, Álvaro Fidalgo and Richard Sánchez tried to lift his spirits el Cabecita applauding the play, which demonstrated the good atmosphere that exists in the Coapa nest and extinguished the rumors of a possible broken locker room.

The good thing is that the Uruguayan striker managed to get the thorn out by scoring America’s second goal in the Clásico Capitalino, with which he reached two in his personal account with the Águilas shirt.

Pachuca, a trial by fire

To confirm that the two wins in a row are no coincidenceFernando Ortíz and his team visit Pachuca this Wednesday, as part of Date 9 of the 2022 Opening. He is one of the candidates for the title, so winning can serve to show that they are ready to fight anyone.

