The unexpected fight between George Cloone and Elon Musk for a Tesla

George Clooney has a vast and esteemed collection of cars, however, some comment from the actor could be that places him on the blacklist of the creator of the Tesla. Slide and find out more!

August 15, 2022 11:00 p.m.

George Clooney61-year-old actor, became famous in 1994 in the Serie ER where he represented a handsome doctor, successes continued such as: Ocean’s Eleven, batman and robin, Gravityalso stands out as Director and producer. With the arrival of fame also came his fortune, which, thanks to his acting and directing work, amounts to an estimated $500 million.

The American has a very varied collection of cars As for tastes, some of them are the Tesla Roadster, Tango T600EV, lexus ls., Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Speedster 1993. The purchase of their vehicles is not merely because they are the latest models, but because of their personal tastes and for noble reasons such as caring for the ecology.

Not everything is happiness when it comes to buying the most modern cars. That’s what happened when George bought his Tesla “Signature 100” Roadster (2008), was one of the first, according to his own statements, he was 5th on the list. But not too impressed with the results. According to what he told a journalist, he left it stranded several times, for this reason and with only 3000km, he auctioned it off for a charitable cause.

The Tesla Roadster is he first 100% electric sports carreaches an acceleration of 0 to 100km/h in less than 4 seconds, full battery charge in about three and a half hours. It has an electric motor that provides a maximum power of 248 horsepower and travels at a speed of 201 kilometers per hour. With a machine like this, it was strange that the actor gave it a single use of 3000km.

There is a controversy as to why he auctioned off his Tesla. The Kentucky-born declared that he was not satisfied with the performance of the car, a fact that must not have been to the liking of the owner of the brand, Elon Musk. In any case, what is undeniable is that George has once again shown his charitable side, the money raised went to a non-profit institution in Sudan.

George Clooney on top of his Tesla.