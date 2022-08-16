The summer of tracking yellow dots on a map: the rise of Flightradar24 as a global hobby | icon

It is already a part of your routine. Like almost every night for the last three years, Juan Manuel hastened his dinner while he finished converting his apartment in the center of Madrid into his particular air traffic control center. Instead of amortizing his string of subscriptions to platforms of streamingthis 32-year-old medical inspector connects his tablets to the TV and thousands of little yellow airplane-shaped icons take over the screen. It is something like a kind of makeshift anthill. The one that goes to São Paulo, the one from Frankfurt, the one that comes from Paris… Habit has made Juan Manuel know by heart the trajectory of many of the flights that cross the skies at that particular moment. “The best thing is to get in at different times because otherwise they are almost always the same planes… But in recent months, with the conflict in Russia and Ukraine, it has been very interesting to see how flights have been disappearing from their space,” he explains.

He is one of the thousands of users of FlightRadar24, a website founded in 2006 by two Swedish fans that allows air traffic to be followed in real time. Its operation is based on a network of more than 30,000 ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance System) receivers, distributed throughout the world and managed mostly by volunteers, who receive data on the location, speed or direction of the aircraft. that fly over them. Despite enjoying sustained and unstoppable growth over the last decade, geopolitical or sporting circumstances have given a new boost of followers to an application that already dreams of rivaling platforms like Netflix or YouTube.

With more than 700,000 viewers tracking it simultaneously and nearly three million connecting to the Boeing C-40C route at some point, Nancy Pelosi’s controversial trip to Taiwan on August 2 marked a new milestone for FlightRadar24. The expectation created by the arrival in Taipei of the president of the United States House of Representatives, defying the warnings from China, put the web servers in check and even forced the access of new users to be restricted for a few moments. “It has been the most followed flight of all time by a wide margin, it certainly exceeded all our expectations. The number of viewers challenged our infrastructure,” admits ICON Ian Petchenik, director of communication for the company. Not even CNN could gather more viewers in front of the screen than this application, which leaves behind other historical audience data such as those harvested during the return to Moscow of the opponent Alexei Navalni, the evacuation against the clock from Afghanistan or the eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in 2010.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Tokyo on August 5, 2022, at the end of her Asian tour, which included a visit to Taiwan. AFP

What is the secret so that thousands of people carefully follow the almost imperceptible movement of a small yellow icon? “It is the opportunity it offers people to be witnesses in the first person and in real time of a historical moment. When we launched it, we never imagined that it would become so popular”, argues Petchenik. “Simple, intuitive and free” are some of the qualities to explain its success added by Juan Manuel, who began using it to follow the trips of friends and family abroad, later becoming fascinated by the service when the pandemic cleared the skies of the world of flights. planet.

But beyond their entertaining capacity, flight tracking websites have also become a notable information tool and an inexhaustible source of headlines. Gerard Romero, with 250,000 followers on Twitch, is one of those most responsible for the success of FlightRadar24 in our country. This journalist and streamerspecialized in following the daily news of FC Barcelona in its program jijantes, was one of the first to use this service to track the movement of soccer player or intermediary jets during the transfer market and turn it into one more part of the entertainment content of its channel. “The first thing I do when I get up is check the movement in the private flight terminal in Barcelona. Depending on where he comes from, we can guess: if he’s from Paris, he could be Messi, if he’s from London, they might just be from Chelsea who come to negotiate,” Romero reels.

Thus, in January, he obtained the exclusive of the arrival of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Blaugrana entity and thus has achieved that up to 15,000 people follow with him the summer movements of Robert Lewandowski or Xavi Hernández. “It seemed like we were in a game. We saw where they were going, we celebrated the landing with music… people enjoy it and they even ask me to track random flights because they have a great time”. From the company itself they corroborate the increase in viewers that the European transfer market produces in the service. “We have a very large and very devoted community of soccer fans that follow each flight during the transfer window. Sometimes hundreds of thousands can be on the lookout for a single plane,” Petchenik concedes.

The curiosity to scrutinize the movements of idols transcends the sports field. At the age of 19, a university student named Jack Sweeney has risen as the particular jiminy cricket of dozens of celebrities and an annoying headache for your public relations teams. Through his Twitter account Celebrity Jets, this young man monitors and exposes the movements of the private planes of celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Drake or Steven Spielberg thanks to the data provided by the specialized ADS-B Exchange website. The duration of some of these journeys –Kylie Jenner starred in one of just 12 minutes–, and the pollution they emit, has outraged a good part of public opinion.

Elon Musk himself even offered Sweeney $5,000 as long as he closed the account “for security reasons” and even a spokesperson for Taylor Swift came out to defend the singer after she was rated the most polluting celebrity by a study. from the sustainable marketing firm Yard. Between January 1 and July 29, 2022, the pop star’s jet took off 170 times with an average duration of 80 minutes each way. Swift’s team argued that the device is routinely loaned to other users.

Whether motivated by sports excitement, geostrategic curiosity or anger at excessive opulence, the truth is that users’ addiction to frequenting this huge digital terminal still has no ceiling. The attention is such that Gerard Romero himself now receives periodic warnings from anonymous followers about possible flights of interest. For the journalist, the key to this unusual friendliness is none other than the morbid splinter that we all share: “That restlessness, that uncertainty about when a plane takes off and lands or which character travels on it, is what makes people hook up and get up.”

