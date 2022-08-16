The referees give their version of the alleged xenophobic insult against Carlos Rotondi

Cruz Azul’s defeat against Toluca last weekend left a lot to be cut. In the first place, the expulsions of Sebastián Jurado and Diego Aguirre. The Arbitration Commission accepted the appeal applied by the cement producers and the goalkeeper’s red card was withdrawn, but the Uruguayan coach will be out for two games.

Another of the controversies that occurred in this meeting on matchday 8 was the alleged insult that Carlos Rotondi would have received by one of the assistants of Fernando Hernández, the main judge of the game. According to several sources who were at the scene, one of the arbitration assistants would have blurted out “Argentines are a cancer” to the former Defense and Justice.

However, and according to information from the column El Francotirador, of the Récord newspaper, the insult existed but without the xenophobic bias. “I already heard what the assistant says that really happened. Cruz Azul’s attacker began to bother him, telling him that “they were very bad”, to which Martínez replied “get out now”; as Rotondi went on and on, the referee told him: “you are a cancer”, without mentioning his nationality, but referring to how he was screwing it up “, part of the information is read.

Always and according to this same information, Ibrahim Martínez, the assistant, did not refer at any time to the “Argentines”, but rather to the figure of Rotondi in particular. This contradicts the version of the Cruz Azul player himself, who affirms that there was an indication of his nationality before receiving the insult.

to the freezer

The truth is that this situation can be shelved due to lack of evidence from both sides; However, both Fernando Hernández and his assistants in this match remained in the “freezer” for the next day of this Apertura 2022, where Cruz Azul will receive the visit of Xolos de Tijuana this Wednesday.

