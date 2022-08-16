The prequel series of ‘John Wick’ already has a year of release and cast

While Lionsgate is focusing its current efforts on getting the filming of john wick 4, the production company knows very well that the franchise has enormous economic potential beyond the main saga. Three years ago it was announced that there will be a prequel series and, although during the last year we have heard little or nothing about Continentalas they baptized the production, now we finally have more details about its premiere.

Certainly, due to the lack of information, we came to think that Continental He still had several years to see the light, but it will not be like that. dead line picks up that prequel John Wick will arrive throughout 2023. However, it will no longer do so to the originally planned service, Starz. will now be available through PeacockNBC’s streaming video platform.

It will be interesting, then, to see how they distribute it outside the United States, since Peacock is not yet available in much of the world. Given the popularity of John Wickwhich by many is considered the best saga of action movies in recent times, it is evident that millions of people will want to enjoy Continental.

Continental explores the youth of Winston, a key character in John Wick

As its name already indicates, it will take place in the hotel of the same name. Yes indeed, don’t expect to see Keanu Reeves. This is due to the fact that the narrative will focus on the youth of Winston, owner of the hotel and a key character in the films of John Wick. In fact, we could consider him as one of the antagonists of the third installment.

In the feature films he is played by Ian McShane, but because we will see a young version of Winston, in the series he will be played by the American Colin Woodell (‌The night of atonement, TheOriginals Y ‌Devious Maidsamong other).

In addition to Woodell, the cast of Continental consists of Ayomide Adegun (Charon), Peter Greene (Charlie), Mel Gibson (Cormac), Ben Robson (Frankie), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Miles), Jessica Allain (Lou), Mishel Prada (KD), and Nhung Kate (Yen).

“Winston is swept across 1975 New York to face a past he thought he had left behind. In an attempt to take control of the iconic hotel, which serves as a rendezvous point for the world’s most dangerous criminals, Winston plots a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of New York City,” reads the synopsis.

Continental is helmed by showrunners and writers Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward. In the executive production we find Chad Stahelskydirector of the movies John Wick. Also Albert Hughes, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger.

Prior to Continentalwe can enjoy john wick 4. If no problem arises, it will hit theaters on March 24, 2023. We could already see the first trailer a few weeks ago.



