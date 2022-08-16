The photo of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian when they were teenagers

Every time Kourtney Kardashian posts something on her social networks, the content in question generates an incredible ‘hype’ among her fans, whether it’s a sensual photo with Travis Barker, new photos of her wedding or old images of his adolescence. The latter happens relatively frequently lately, something that fascinates us, and that is that there is nothing that we like more than seeing the before and after of the famous.

A few weeks ago, the ‘Poosh’ founder shared a photo from 28 years ago that quickly went viral after fans pored over it. Well, Kardashian has become nostalgic again and has taken from the trunk of her memories a 90s image in which she poses with her sister Kim. This is a photo from 1994, when she and Kourtney were just 15 years old. The physical change of both is more than evident, hallucinate!

kourtney kardashianInstagram

In the image, we see a Kim with a wider nose and less marked cheekbones than the ones she wears today, has she undergone any cosmetic surgery in these areas of the face? The businesswoman spoke about this issue a few weeks ago and denied having undergone surgery (although she did admit that she has Botox between the eyebrows), but we don’t really know what to think… For her part, Kourtney also seems to have had some retouching, although a little more subtle than his sister’s.