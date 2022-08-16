The movie that Anne Heche was about to star in with Tom Cruise and regretted not having done it

the sudden death of Anne Heche After the accident he suffered on August 5, he took the entertainment world by surprise. The 53-year-old actress died of trauma and injuries caused by the crash of her vehicle against a living in a suburb of Los Angeles.

With a successful career on the big screen and on television, done She was a consolidated actress who still had many projects ahead of her, as well as a good number of anecdotes that her time in the industry left her. In January, the actress participated in an episode of the podcast “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef”. She there she revealed that in the mid-’90s she did a screen test for the iconic romantic comedy Jerry Maguirewhich has Tom Cruise of protagonist.

Heche revealed that she auditioned for the role of Dorothy Boyd, which eventually ended up in the hands of Renée Zellweger. According to Heche, the reason she ended up not getting the role may have been because of something the director told her. Cameron Crowe at the time of the audition.

Tom Cruise starred in Jerry Maguire and received an Oscar nomination for his performance

The actress recalled telling Crowe that I didn’t understand the movie or the characters, especially since Cruise’s was not in love with her. “He didn’t really love her. And she wanted him to love her. Bye, no, that doesn’t make sense,” she explained.

“My agent called me afterward and said, ‘Are you crazy? Did you just say this movie doesn’t make any sense?’ And I said, ‘Yes’”, recalled the actress, who replied that you couldn’t make a love story where the boy doesn’t really love the girl. Then, her agent informed her that she had not gotten the part from her.

The actress of Men in Trees He continued to talk about the situation and explained that if something didn’t make sense in his head, he had the power to ask so he could learn. However, she admitted that over time he learned to contain his impulsive personality and be a little more patient.

The actress regretted not getting the part.

“These are mistakes I have made in my life. They are things that I am willing to admit in my 12-step program to admit stupid things that I have done: Tell Cameron Crowe that his movie does not make sense ”, recognized Heche in the podcast.

As to Jerry MaguireThe film became a box office success. Not only did it gross $273 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 1996, it was also nominated for five Oscar awardsincluding Best Picture, Best Actor for Cruise and Best Supporting Actor for Cuba Gooding Jr, who ultimately won the statuette.

