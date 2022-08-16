The movie that Anne Heche was about to star in with Tom Cruise and regretted not having done it

the sudden death of Anne Heche After the accident he suffered on August 5, he took the entertainment world by surprise. The 53-year-old actress died of trauma and injuries caused by the crash of her vehicle against a living in a suburb of Los Angeles.

With a successful career on the big screen and on television, done She was a consolidated actress who still had many projects ahead of her, as well as a good number of anecdotes that her time in the industry left her. In January, the actress participated in an episode of the podcast “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef”. She there she revealed that in the mid-’90s she did a screen test for the iconic romantic comedy Jerry Maguirewhich has Tom Cruise of protagonist.

