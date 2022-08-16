The most luxurious university where to study Zahara, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

a proud Angelina Jolie He has just told on his social networks that Zahara, her second daughterbegins this course his university stage.

Although it has not been revealed what studies the 17-year-old has chosen, we can tell you that Spellman, the university center, is located in Atlanta and is private. Founded in 1881, it is specialized in training in liberal arts and sciences women of African American descent. Among other famous students, Alice Walker stands out, author of the book the color purple and winner of the Pulitzer Prize.

Furthermore, we do not doubt that both Angelia Jolie What Zahara have valued the charitable nature of Spelman University. Here, the cultural diversity of the world plays a fundamental role, something that has undoubtedly caught the attention of the daughter of Brad Pitt which, let us remember, is Ethiopian origin and has stated on different occasions that she feels very attached to her roots despite growing up in the United States with her famous parents and her 5 brothers.

Next to the image that the actress has shared on Instagram you can read: “Zahara with her sisters from Spelman. This is a very special place and it is an honor to have a member of the family who is a new Spelman girl. Congratulations to all the new students starting this year.”

With Zahara leaving for Atlanta to study at Spelman and Maddoxhis eldest son, training in South Korea, Angelia Jolie continue to live with Pax, Shiloh and the twins Vivienne and Knox.

