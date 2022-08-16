The mistake that prevented Anne Heche from starring in a success with Tom Cruise and that she always regretted

Anne Heche He lost his life a few days ago due to a car accident in Los Angeles and, from that moment, some memories about his career resurfaced, such as that time he was about to star in a movie with Tom Cruise. She herself admitted that she had made some mistakes throughout her career and that speaking more than she should in front of the director of a film was one of them. Her words took away the opportunity to share the camera with him who is currently the most profitable actor in Hollywood.

It was a few months ago that the actress revealed on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, that in 1996 he attended a casting for the romantic comedy Jerry Maguire, with the aim of obtaining the role of Dorothy Boyd. However, an imprudence could have cost her character, as she herself considered in the interview.

He explained that in one of the screen tests that productions regularly do in a casting, he may have attacked the director with his words for his opinions on the tape. Although her suspicions were never confirmed, she always felt that they had not accepted her because of that detail. “I was like, ‘I don’t understand who she is because the truth is that he is not really in love with her, so I don’t understand this movie. He did not love her, but she wanted it to be that way (….)”, Anne recalled.

Tom Cruise in the movie Jerry Maguire, where Anne Heche was rejected in the casting File, Archive

The actress specified that he considered that the fact that the protagonist of the film was not 100% loved by the other character involved made no sense, since it was a romantic plot. She told the director that she did not like how the couple was doing in the story at all and after that she was rejected to be part of the cast. “And my agent called me afterward and said, ‘Are you crazy? Did you just say this movie doesn’t make any sense?’ And I was like, ‘Yes’… And I was like, ‘Well, you can’t do a love story where the guy isn’t really in love with the girl,’” Heche added.

Dorothy Boyd was ultimately played by Renée Zellweger and Jerry Maguire became a hit of that decade. It received incredible reviews, earned five Oscar nominations and three Golden Globe nominations. Some of its actors won awards, such as Cuba Gooding Jr., who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, while Tom Cruise won the Golden Globe. as best actor

Anne Heche said that not getting the movie with Tom Cruise was one of the worst mistakes she made VALERIE MACON – File / AFP

Anne knew all this and She said she was sorry for having committed that imprudence. Even though she considered herself an unfiltered woman, admitted that he learned to measure his emotions. “If something doesn’t make sense, I have the power to ask the question and learn,” she explained. And then he continued: “These are mistakes that I have made in my life. These are things I’m willing to admit to in my 12-step program for admitting stupid things I’ve done: Tell Cameron Crowe his movie doesn’t make sense”.

The actress emphasized that she never saw Tom Cruise again after that casting and that meeting him again was one of her wishes. Although that remained only in a dream, since an accident in a Los Angeles neighborhood left her in a coma and later lifeless due to brain death.