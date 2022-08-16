The Mexican Luis Pérez will not continue with the Los Angeles Rams

The Rams announced that Pérez, 27, is one of the players they will not continue with the team. The Aztec was announced by Los Angeles on July 23, so he was not even a month with the Los Angeles squad.

Los Angeles Rams announced that the Mexican Luis Perez will not be part of the squad for the 2022 season of the NFL. The quarterback was part of the training camp of the ramshowever, failed to convince Sean McVay, head coach of Los Angeles.

Through his official Twitter account, the rams they announced that Perez, 27 years old, is one of the players will not continue in the team. The Aztec was announced by The Angels on July 23, so he was not even a month with the Los Angeles squad.

At the university level, Luis Perez played for Texas A&M-Commerce from 2016 to 2017, guiding the Lions to the national championship in his final season. He received the Harlon Hill Trophy in 2017 as the best college player at the NCAA Division II level.

The quarterback first received an invite from the Rams to rookie minicamp on trial in 3018. After arriving at the clubhouse with the draft picks and other trial guests from the Los Angeles infield, Luis Pérez signed his contract.

At the time, the Mexican player’s agent also said the quarterback received an invitation to the Detroit Lions’ minicamp but chose to attend with the Rams.

Just the following year it was the Lions who gave him a new opportunity. In 2019, following the abrupt end of the AAF, the quarterback was claimed by the NL East team; he hit free agency when the Philadelphia Eagles, who also tried it, opted for veteran Cody Kessler. He did not make the roster for either team.

At the FAA, Perez He completed 135 of 258 passes for 1,460 yards, with five touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games.

In April of this year the USFL Generals drafted him to take charge of the offense following the injury of starting quarterback Ben Holmes. On April 16, in the first game of the season, Luis Perez he threw the newly created league’s first touchdown pass.

In nine games he completed for 1,200 yards, 9 TDs, an interception and a 105.6 passer average.