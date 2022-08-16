The Kardashians season 2: already has a trailer and release date!

Discover everything that comes in ‘The Kardashians season 2’:

Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Kris (and others) couldn’t stay away from the world of reality TV for long, because The Kardashians second season it’s here.

And if the trailer is any use, we can be sure that, after a dramatic first season, the Kardashian ladies are truly living their best lives during the second installment.

To contextualize, in case you didn’t already know, The Kardashians is the long-awaited spin-off after the end of the biggest reality show in history, Keeping Up With The Kardashians which ended in 2021 in its 20th season, after 14 years of having the world totally hooked on the ups and downs and the various weddings of the Kardashian family.

We have been blessed with several trailers and teasers for ‘The Kardashians season 2′which has been described as “a pass pass” into the lives of each member of the family as they run their various business empires and navigate their complicated love lives.

The series shows the Kardashian-Kourtney, Khloe Y kim kardashian, Y Kris, Kendall Y Kylie Jenner- in its fiercest form: and this time, the catchphrase is “New season, no limits”. oooh.

Trailer for ‘The Kardashians season 2’

Let’s take a look at one of the trailers:

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Instead of the typical dramatic trailers to which we are accustomed by the kardashian clan, we see khloe partying at a “mothers night”, to Kim marking exciting moments of his career with Skims and, of course, to Kourtney doing PDA with her new husband Travis Barker.

In a more dramatic moment, we hear khloe tell Kim, “You’re suing us for over $100 million. And we’re leaving our fate in the hands of random people. What if they hate us?”