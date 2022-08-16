The importance of being called… Lionel Messi: “To my companions I say ‘I’m not like you, I come from Masia!'”

One is five and five feet tall and acts as a central defender, the other just 1.69m and creates football like no one in the world. But they both play in France and above all they are called Lionel Messi. And the one … less famous tells the story of him …

One is five and five feet tall and acts as a central defender, the other just 1.69m and creates football like no one in the world. But they both play in France and above all … they are both called Lionel Messi. Of course, wanting to be precise, the protagonist of this strange story is actually Lionel Messi Nyamsi, but everyone, except his mother, calls him Leo. The Cameroonian footballer, who plays in the French sixth division, is twenty-seven years old, so he cannot have been baptized in honor of the Pulce. Indeed, he inherited the strange name from his grandfather. And as he explained a few months ago in a long interview with L’Equipe, it is not at all easy to be the namesake of the strongest footballer in the world. Although sometimes … it’s fun.

“I tried to play it with some girls, but it didn’t work, they took me for a pretentious one,” explains … Messi. A situation that could also be profitable, if you want … “Before I was making bets, people didn’t think I was called that. But then I didn’t accept the money. Some of my friends keep doing it, they tell people ‘you know that Lionel Is Messi a friend of mine? ‘. There are those who bet on it, then they come to me, I show the identity card and they receive what has been agreed “. And there are positives too. “Once the police stopped us in the car, a friend of mine had not renewed his license and they wanted to arrest him. Then they saw my ID, had a good laugh and let us go without any problems.”

However, there have been problems from a footballing point of view. At 17, Angers auditioned him and took him. Messi finds out … from the newspapers. “I was on the bus, I was going to school and I saw people looking at me weird. Of course, my face was on the front page of La Dépêche du Midi, the headline was ‘Lionel Messi signs for Angers’.” Then things didn’t go well, because the dream of a high-level football career didn’t come true. And there were also some complicated moments: “A team bought me because I gave visibility to the club, but in reality I was a porter”. Now, however, he plays in the sixth division and in the meantime works in a warehouse. But that doesn’t make him stop being Lionel Messi. “Now I enjoy it only with my friends. When I make a good pass in training, I say to teammates: ‘Did you see what I did? I’m not like you, I come from Masia'”. After all, his favorite footballer is the seven-time Golden Ball. And nothing different could be expected.

