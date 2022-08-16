The hallmark of Alejandro González Iñárritu in the cinema

If what characterizes the Coen brothers are their protagonists and not define their films in a genre; Scorsese his way from being critically acclaimed to convincing audiences with a popular actor like Leonardo DicaprioAlready steven spielberg to go from entertainment in fiction, to consecrating oneself with “Schindler’s List””, which is then the seal and the evolution of Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu in his film work.

Violence, crossed stories and possibly dystopias are the constant themes in Alejandro’s language, with a common thread in his stories that may not always be evident, and with protagonists with very diverse internal problems that could be influenced, as in the case of other filmmakers, for their life story.

Alejandro González Iñárritu was born in Mexico City on August 15, 1963, in an upper middle class family; his father, Héctor González Gama, a banker, and his mother, Luz María Iñárritu.

From the age of 16, he joined a cargo ship that took him to specific countries and cities where, in the future, he would film his most important films, which earned him various awards and were critically acclaimed.

The migration

Since he began traveling on that cargo ship, an important theme in his films has been the problems and the soul that migrants have from Iñárritu’s point of view.

The most faithful proof of this is his work “Babel” (2007), which earned him the Palme d’Or award at the Cannes festival, and where, as in his debut film “Amores perro”, we see another hallmark of his films, the crossing of stories, in four different scenarios.

Two young Moroccans, an American tourist couple, a young Japanese woman with deafness, and a Mexican nanny. They are all countries that the acclaimed director visited, both on his boat trips and in his film studios, held in the city of Los Angeles.

The explosion of this theme came in 2017, after consecrating himself in the American academy, twice obtaining the Oscar for Director for “Birdman” (2014) and “the revenant” (2015), when he decided, as a constant in his life, to reinvent himself to enter the world of virtual reality with “meat and sand” (2017).

Previously, Iñárritu had moved from radio to television and from television to cinema, now it was his turn to move to a more powerful visual technology, but not fully developed, so the plot in this immersive experience was made at night, where the viewer enters the middle of the desert and lives with migrants who suffer the weight of leaving their homelands.

The pain

“I am not a persecutor of pain, but I know that it is a natural condition of the human being, whoever has not seen pain has not seen anything, but it can be transformed and it can transcend,” said Iñárritu in an interview for the program “Cinema 20.1 ”, from TV UNAM, in 2018.

From the character of Octavio, played by the Mexican Gael García Bernal, to Uxbal, played by the Spanish Javier Bardem, this premise that the director is clear about is developed.

The film where he took it to the extreme was in “The Revenant”, where the character Hugh Glass, who was played by Leonardo DiCaprio, developed one hundred percent from the pain he feels, after being attacked by a bear in the middle of a Snowy forest.

That performance earned DiCaprio the statuette that had been denied him, already three times, for best actor, at the Oscars.

sequence shots

One of the favorite resources that Iñárritu experimented with from the beginning of his career were sequence shots, with which he wanted the viewer to have a deep immersion in the plot.

The first time he experimented with it was in the video for “throw me”, the song composed by the rock group Coffee Tacvba for the movie “Amores perro”.

In it you can see, in a single location, how different stories unfold, which change when you focus on one or another character in the video clip.

After that realization, he used the resource again in his short film “Orange” (2012), a dance that takes place in the middle of the Los Angeles desert, being another experiment in radical immersion.

The real radicalization came in 2014 with “Birdman”, where he resorts to the sequence shot from the first second of the film, showing everything that Michael Keaton’s character has in his dressing room and later showing, without cameos, from different angles, the conversation between three characters. The entire plot is made up of one sequence shot after another, some of longer duration.

Without being cinema, the total immersion concludes again with “Carne y arena”, the virtual reality experience where the director interviewed different migrants to build the script of the story, and they filmed in the desert to create an animation where the viewer You can have contact with history in 360 degrees through virtual reality glasses and a specific location.

Currently Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu his film is about to be releasedBard”, the second production made in Mexico, which will star Daniel Jimenez Cachoand although he has always been questioned for not filming more films in his country of origin, he has always believed that cinema with nationalities should not be “castrated”.

“I pray that they can be treated with the same respect and dignity as the people who built this nation of migrants,” Iñárritu said in his 2015 Oscar-accepting speech for Mexico.