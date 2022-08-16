The great ‘hits’ of Harry Dean Stanton, on Netflix

He was born in a small town in deep America. His parents did not love each other and they divorced when he was in high school. His brothers, fearing God, stayed in the area and started families. He spent his life chasing women, but he never married any of them, although he doesn’t rule out the possibility of having a lost son out there. He survived World War II on a ship that participated in the Battle of Okinawa. He really liked music and singing sad songs, but he ended up becoming an actor and spent thirty years playing secondary roles until the German Wim Wenders gave him his first leading role in his film Paris, Texas (1984), courtesy of the writer sam shepard, to whom Wenders had offered the role. From then on he became a cult actor, he shot five feature films with David Lynch and said goodbye to his career and the world with the stupendous Lucky (2017). He always continued singing in bars, without composing anything, limiting himself to revising classics of Roy Orbison and the theme for which he is best known and which he himself was responsible for introducing in the soundtrack that Ry Cooder composed for Paris,Texas, the mixtec song that the Mexican composed in 1912 Jose Lopez Alavez as an instrumental until in 1915 the lyrics were added. I’m talking about Harry Dean Stanton (West Irvine, Kentucky, 1926 – Los Angeles, 2017), from which Netflix has just posted, with some delay, the documentary dedicated to it in 2013 by the Swiss Sophie Huber.

The documentary on Netflix about actor Harry Dean Stanton

Not just the Travis of Paris, Texas he was a man of few words. Stanton doesn’t talk much in Partlyfiction (the title is taken from a song that his friend Kris Kristofferson dedicated to him), but his silences are as eloquent as those of the man in the dark suit and red cap who crossed the desert in search of the wife and son he had left behind. . When he doesn’t feel like talking about something, he says so and that’s it, even though he ends up blurting it out later in the movie, as if he’s been caught off guard. The camera follows him, constantly, but in an unobtrusive way, as he goes to his favorite bar to drink vodka and cranberry juice, while he starts off for the umpteenth time with the mixtec song, while reminiscing his friendship with Marlon Brando or Jack Nicholson (with whom he came to share a house at the time of Easy Rider) or while philosophizing about an existence that he does not understand and that sooner or later ends and there is nothing else.

A great filmed testament

His friends love him. Sam Shepard gave him his role in Paris, Texas because he believed that he would do better than him. Wim Wenders considers him a guy you believed in every role, whether it was supporting or leading. Kris Kristofferson Says He’s the Best Drinking Buddy that you have had in your life. Debbie Harry, the singer of Blondie, dedicated the song to him I want that man. His head barman for forty years considers him a soul friend. And Harry allows himself to be loved and loved in his way, rather stoic and undoubtedly fatalistic. Partlyfiction It is the portrait of someone who does not know very well what he is painting in this world, but who, based on improvising on the fly, ended up finding a path to travel. Strictly speaking, not much happens in part-fiction, but the 75 minutes of footage pass in a sigh and you are left wanting more, because it gives you the impression of having witnessed the adventures of a peculiar contemporary philosopher who managed to get enough juice out of life without ever having come to understand it.

Some viewers may find Harry Dean Stanton to be an irresponsible, drunken old man and disengage from his life’s story after ten minutes. This is not a documentary for all audiences. It is necessary a little prior affection towards the sitter or, at least, a certain admiration towards his long career and the film that gave him some fame, Paris, Texas. It also helps that you like to hear him sing and, above all, that he touches your mixtec song (The album of the film is ideal for Sunday mornings, although it takes place with bare voice and guitar and seems to be recorded with a slipper). If all these circumstances exist, Partlyfiction it is a joy and a great filmed testament. If not, it is better to see something else.