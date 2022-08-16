The first image of the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’ shows us a caramelized young Snow

No, it’s not about the first image of the next great romantic movie, but from the prequel from ‘The Hunger Games’. ‘Ballad of songbirds and snakes’ (Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) will arrive in a little less year and little (on November 17, 2023) and it is already being seen little by little.

Specifically, we have a first photo, starring Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow along with Rachel Zegler, who plays his “disciple” and romantic interest, Lucy Gray Baird (tribute from District 12).

These will be the ones who lead the cast of the film, located some six decades before (we are with the tenth hunger games) than the original series, starring Jennifer Lawrence in its film version (and Donald Sutherland as President Snow).

Welcome to the Tenth Hunger Games

Viola Davis has been the last to join the cast of ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’ as the Dr. Volumnia Gaulthe games’ chief Warden and a twisted scientist, responsible for creating several of the mutated creatures that swarm both Panem and the bloody tournament.

This prequel is, on the one hand, a snow origin story as the last hope of a family once powerful but now fallen from the Capitol and its training in the Academy; on the other hand, it tells us about a crucial moment in the evolution of The Hunger Games.

Along with Davis, Zegler and Blyth are also Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andres Rivera, and Jason Schwartzman. Francis Lawrence is back behind the scenes of a new adaptation of the Suzanne Collins saga, scripted by Michael Arndt and Michael Lessli.