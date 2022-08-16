The final chapter of Better Call Saul explained, from the poetry to the symbology that appears

*This note contains spoilers.

“What time would you travel with a time machine?”. The question he asks a couple of times Saul Goodman in the flashbacks of Better Call Saul that appear in his masterful and poetic last episode is appropriate to decipher his closing.

This question is not science fiction at all. It is a perfect excuse to unravel a character who always had an essence and now seeks to redeem himself with one of his many profiles. how far to go into the mind to accept past mistakes?

Fastest Lawyer in Albuquerquethe one who took out prisoners at any time, the one who concocted the best scams that there was goes to the deepest of his memories to save his own being. Saul Goodman searches in all his professional and mental resources, elements to rescue from the sunset Jimmy McGillhis true identity, the younger brother, the displaced, who was always postponed.

What happened in the last episode of “Better Call Saul”

The 13th episode of the final season was directed by peter gouldthe co-creator of the series with Vince Gilligan. Its one hour and nine minutes long It is a very fine and elaborate epilogue that concludes everything that has already been seen over the last time: Saul/Jimmy/Gene cannot escape much longer from his dirty past of laundering money for Walter White/Heisenberg in Breaking Bad.

The creators of Better Call Saul Vince Gillian and Peter Gould made the decision to segment the final season into two parts. It was tortuous the realization of the end due to the limitations to shoot due to the coronavirus pandemic that complicated Hollywood and, also, due to the rearrangement of the agenda due to the heart attack suffered by the protagonist, Bob Odenkirkin the middle of filming.

In this image released by AMC, Bob Odenkirk in a scene from “Better Call Saul.” (Greg Lewis/AMC via AP)

At the same time, the division they made -a little by force- also turned to the style. While the first episodes follow the cable car of color and black and white appears only at times, in the last ones this choice is the one that predominates.

The timing of the plot is important. Some are the past; the others, the future. Gould and Gilligan raise it from the first minute. Gene Takavic’s opaque destiny is the antithesis of the histrionic colors of both Saul Goodman and Jimmy’s early costumes and of the image texture.

But there is also a correlation with the content of what is seen. because the last episodes they are far from the explosive tone of the middle of the season in which the shocking endings of Nacho Varga, Howard Hamlin and Lalo Salamanca are resolved, while Gustavo Fring and Mike Ehrmantraut finish forming their profile.

The chapters seem to have been slow cookedwith an overflow of symbolism, quotes from the suspense movies of the ’60s and direct references to breaking bad. Everything, yes, without leaving aside the tension, the doubts and the mystery of what the fans wanted to know: What happened between Saul Goodman and Kim Wexler?

Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk, as Kim Wexler and Saul Goodman in “Better Call Saul” (Photo: Netflix)

Like a boomerang that explodes in his hand, the last great con that Jimmy / Saul tried to do, in his identity as Gene Takavic, did not go well for him. An old lady named Marion, played by the phenomenal comedian Carol Burnettfigured it out, and then the last part has Saul fallen from grace.

Why Black And White Was Used In The Final Episodes Of “Better Call Saul”

His ability will mark the pulse of an episode that leaves patches of color in black and white. how did steven spielberg in Schindler’s List in a girl’s dress that turns red as she walks through a concentration camp, the creators, too, highlight two unique moments in the episodes they directed.

Gilligan makes them light up on Saul’s glasses. the angry yellow from the “Better Call Saul” commercial that the character sees at the close of the penultimate episode. Gould gives him some red fire to the spark between Kim and Jimmy when, in jail, she lights him a cigarette. Where there was fire, ashes remain, says the saying.

The framing, the lighting, the axis jumps, the close-ups, the long shots: everything is set for something. An exit sign that is seen upside down, a shadow that covers a face, a circle that encompasses Kim, a fade that puts two characters in parallel, another that turns Chuck off and Saul on, or a fence that places Mike in a different place.

In the last episodes of “Better Call Saul” black and white predominated. (Photo: Netflix)

Nothing that the image brings out it’s on because yes, as it happens with countless fictions. That’s why Better Call Saul became one of the best series on television and competes equally with breaking badthe story from which it came.

Better Call Saul works all the time as a mirror of Breaking Bad. At times they look at each other and replicate certain structures. The end, a little, has that, because the essence of its protagonists comes to light. While Walter White saves Jesse Pinkman from the Nazis who had him enslaved by cooking methamphetamine with an elaborate weapons invention, Saul Goodman deceives everyone, although this time with the truthto spend the least amount of time in prison.

The question at the beginning of this review, at the same time, is related to a novel that is seen in the hand of Jimmy’s brother, Chuck, in one of the flashbacks. In the epilogue of The time Machinethe novel of H. G. Wellsthere is a reflection on the future that is exactly related to what the main character of Better Call Saul.

“For me the future is still black and white: it is a great ignorance, illuminated in some casual places by the memory of its history. I have by my side, for my consolation, two strange white flowers to testify that even when mind and strength are gone, gratitude and a mutual tenderness still lived in the heart of man”.