The documentary produced by Oprah Winfrey has a release date | THE UNIVERSAL

Featuring interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

Available on September 23, 2022, this documentary film, directed by Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin, pays homage to the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker, and activist in Central Hollywood and the Movement for Civil Rights.

Sidney Poitier passed away on January 6 of this year in the city of Los Angeles at the age of 94. He was an American actor, film director, writer and diplomat of Bahamian origin, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for 'The Lilies of the Valley' in 1964 and the Honorary Oscar in 2002.

His fame was achieved for his performances in American plays, in which he challenged racial stereotypes.

In 1963 he managed to be the first African-American actor to win the Oscar for best actor for his performance. He also directed movies like ‘It Happened on a Saturday’, ‘Let’s Do It Again’ and ‘Locos de remate’.