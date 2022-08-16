The Continental, the spin-off of John Wick, moves

The John Wick prequel set in the hitmen’s hotel confirms how many chapters it will have and its duration, as well as where it can be seen

Lionsgate Y peacock have announced a multi-year agreement to Continentalthe long-awaited series that will serve as a prequel to the films of John Wick. The series was originally going to premiere on Starzbut now in Peacock in 2023. The Continental will explore the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Hotel Continental, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe that serves as a haven for assassins.

“The John Wick films have become a worldwide phenomenon, they are among the most-watched titles on Peacock and we are delighted and honored to partner with Lionsgate to expand this incredible franchise,” he said. Kelly CampbellPresident of Peacock and of the direct to consumer section, adding that “The premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year”.

This is a very unconventional move in the streaming age where a property in development goes directly to a different distributor. It’s certainly a big win for Peacock, who recently also acquired the film rights to John Wick, the franchise starring Keanu Reeves. On the other hand, this movement is in line with the restructuring that Starz has recently carried out, focusing more on the female audience.

The series will have three episodes of approximately 90 minutes each and can be seen on the platform in 2023, although there is still no specific date for its premiere. For now we have to settle for the official synopsis.

“Told from the perspective of the hotel manager, a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodellbased on the character of Ian McShane in the movies), he is swept up in 1975 New York to confront a past he thought he had left behind. In an attempt to gain control of the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals, Winston charts a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of New York City.”

The Continental is written by the showrunners Greg Coolidge Y Kirk Wardwith much of the original creative team as Chad Stahelsky, Derek Kolstad Y David Leitch (With Paul Wernick Y Rhett Reesewriters of dead pool) acting as executive producers. Apparently, each episode takes place over the course of a single night, with Albert Hughes directing the first and the third, and Charlotte Brandstrom directing the second. The series stars Colin Woodell as a young Winston Scott, Ayomide Adegun as a young Charon (played by lance reddick in the movies), Peter Greene, Mel Gibson, ben robson, Hubert Point Du Jour, Jessica Allen, Mishel Prada Y Nhung Kate.