The cinema takes to the streets and takes over four squares in Alicante the last two weekends of August

ALICANTE. La Department of Coordination of Projects of the Alicante City Council turn on “Cin the street”a proposal for cultural nightlife of the municipal urban development strategy Edusi, what do you expect take cinema a the squares and bring the summer cultural offer closer to the neighbors from the city. Fridays and Saturdays in the second half of August will be projected at 10:00 p.m. great cinematographic successes of recent years in four seats from the city: Castellón, Doctor Gómez Ulla, Gabriel Miró and de las Flores.

The Councilor for Project Coordination, Anthony Peral, points out that this initiative seeks to “extend the leisure, culture and entertainment that the cinema represents to the well-known neighborhoods and squares in different parts of the city.” This cycle will liven up the nights of the weekends at the end of August while “it will promote the interpersonal relationships that these outdoor activities foster”, concludes pear tree.

During the month of July, Las Cigarreras screened some of the hits by Woody Allen, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee Hoy and Iciar Bollain, some of them with a live performance of the film’s soundtrack. “After the good reception of the summer cinema in Lto Rear of Las Cigarreras, We are convinced that this cycle will have the same support by the people of Alicante”, declares the mayor.

Programming: four films in four public spaces

The premiere of the cycle “cinema en la calle” will be the friday august 19 with the movie ‘Father there is only one 2’ (2020) in the Plaza de Castellón, in Palmeretes. A family comedy directed and starred by Santiago Segura alongside Loles León, Toni Acosta and other greats of Spanish comedy -the third installment is currently in theaters-. After the sudden success of the application for fathers and mothers created by Javier, everything seems calm, but a new baby and the arrival of the mother-in-law will turn the family upside down.