The blunt warning that Alan Pulido gave Alexis Vega

The forward of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, Alexis Vegahas become a benchmark player for the Flock in recent years, although in the Opening Tournament 2022 He has been left behind due to his low goalscoring quota, which has provoked criticism from the Atletico fans.

This situation does not surprise the former Toluca, since he assured in an interview for Fox Sports that he is aware of the pressure that exists in the team, and mentioned that Alan Pulido warned him upon his arrival that Chivas is a team that catapults you or sinks you.

“Since I arrived, players like Alan Pulido, who was the player who supported me when I arrived, told me ‘playing well, doing things well, you can be an idol; but if you think you’re in the same team as you came, nothing is going to go well for you’, so I always arrived with that mentality and that’s what I work for”, commented Alexis Vega.

Likewise, Vega acknowledged that when he arrived he was “overwhelmed” a bit by the Chivas environment and the city of Guadalajara, but he assures that he has matured on a personal level; In addition, he admitted that he does not feel like an idol, but part of the rojiblanca family, even though he is not a youth squad player.

“I came from a city of Toluca that was not as complicated as this one with so many temptations, but I have learned from mistakes, I have grown and matured, with my family I began to see life differently and I am more focused than ever,” he said. .

“I know what it means to play in this institution, I’m not a youth player but I feel part of them; I don’t feel like an idol here at the club, the idols are the ones who have put the titles in the windows, so I still have a long way to go “, he added.

Finally, Alexis Vega made it clear that Chivas should not break its tradition of not hiring foreigners, assuring that they can be champions with only Mexican players.

“In no way; Chivas has shown that with Mexican cigars you can be champion, that is a clear idea that the owner (Jorge Vergara) always had, that now Amaury continues with that essence; we know what the Mexican is capable of and that can compete to you for you”, affirmed Vega.

