The Avengers will fight various enemies in Fortnite

Marvel and Fortnite’s Zero Conflict is in full swing with Spider-Man and more Avengers joining forces with the Seven in the Savage Land.

In this new issue of the crossover between Marvel and Fortnite, the Avengers take on both dinosaurs and ninjas in the Savage Land. Accompanied by Agent Jones and The Imagined, Spider-Man, Wolverine and Shuri try to find the Zero Fragment, a piece belonging to the Zero Point that allows travel throughout the omniverse. Meanwhile, Iron Man and the Foundation continue their onslaught.

In previous issues of this crossover, The Avengers joined forces with the Seven to fight the Imagined Order, who want to control the Zero Point for ultimate power. The foundation (Dwyane Johnson) has recruited the heroes of Marvel, who are drawn back into the conflict after the epic War on the Nexus crossover, which took place in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. However, some of Marvel’s villains, such as Doctor Doom, have joined the Imagined Order, something that the Avengers and the Seven are unaware of.

The new number of the crossover with Fortnite

We have a new preview of what the next number of the crossover will be, as well as the official synopsis of it:

“The return of an unexpected ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, the fight against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land intensifies with the search for Fragment Zero. But Stegron isn’t the only villain interested in Fragment Zero…

Fortnite is the only game capable of such extraordinary and interesting collaborations with other titles and media, be it Marvel, DC, or the most recent, Dragon Ball Super. It would certainly be very interesting being able to see a story that brought together characters that we would never have imagined could be together. Fortnite is the video game of the multiverse. We will have to see how this Zero Conflict ends, but in the meantime, Are you interested in this story?