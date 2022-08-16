That’s how much fun Gal Gadot has on top of her sports car

The famous actress, Gal Gadot, shared with her followers an image showing how much fun she has on top of one of the luxurious cars she owns in her collection. She learns more about the sports car she posed in and check out the photo the celeb shared below.

August 16, 2022 6:12 p.m.

Israeli actress, Gal Gadot, saw his career catapulted to fame playing the character of Gisele Yashar in various installments of the saga Fast and furious. In these films she shared the screen with great stars of Hollywood What Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson Y Jason Stathamamong others.

In addition, for this character he was able to access to be part of the DC Extended Universewhere he gave life to Diana Prince, wonder-woman. Today, Gadot is enshrined as one of the highest grossing actresses, so she receives high contracts for her performances. Only for Red alert (Red Notice) received a salary of $20 million.

Considering your great passion for cars and the great remuneration she received over the years, the actress decided to invest a large sum of money to fill her garage with luxurious vehicles. In it we can find a Mini Cooper Sa cadillac-escaladea Jaguar F Typea BMW X5M and a Tesla Model X.

Gadot shared an image on Instagram with their 85 million followers showing how much fun he has with one of them. It was the Jaguar F-Type that she chose in red. For the same, she who knew how to work as a model of guccipaid a figure close to 103 thousand dollars. This is not his most valuable car, as the Tesla Model X is worth $140,000.

The Jaguar sports car with which he posed who gives life to the Wonder Womanhas under the chest a powerful 5 liter V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 495 horsepower. Thanks to this power, the car can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds and reach a 300km/h top speed.