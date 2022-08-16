Table of positions and results of the J7 in the AP 2022

The activity corresponding to day 7 of the Women’s MX League in the Apertura 2022 tournament it has reached its inevitable end, with the victory of the Pumas de la UNAM against Santos Laguna and the victory of the Tigres de la UANL against Mazatlán FC.

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara led by coach Juan Pablo Alfaro remain at the top of the classification, after beating the Rojinegras del Atlas in a new edition of the Clásico Tapatío.

In a day 7 dominated by the home team, the Rojiblancas continue without knowing the defeat in the present Opening tournament 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil by registering victories in all their disputed matches.

Table of positions in the Apertura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil after matchday 7. Google



Forward Christina Burkenroad of the Rayadas del Monterrey and Charlyn Corral of the Tuzas del Pachuca share the lead in the individual scoring table with eight goals each; while Kiana Palacios from Águilas del América, Stephanie Ribeiro from Pumas from UNAM, Stephany Mayo from Tigres from UANL and Edna Santamaría from Gallos Blancos from Querétaro, completed with five goals, respectively.

RESULTS OF THE DAY 7 OF THE FEMALE MX LEAGUE IN THE OPENING 2022

America 3-1 Necaxa

Striped 3-0 Leon

Atlas 1-3 Chivas

Puebla 3-2 Tijuana

Atletico San Luis 2-0 FC Juarez

Toluca 2-0 Cruz Azul

Pachuca 4-1 Queretaro

Saints 1-2 Cougars

Mazatlan FC 0-8 Tigres

Individual scoring table in the Apertura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil. ligafemenil.mx

