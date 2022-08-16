Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger: in which movies Hollywood legends acted together | Hollywood actors | The Expendables | nnda nnlt | FAME

Sylvester Stallone Y arnold schwarzenegger are two iconic figures of cinema in USA for several decades, mainly action movies or those that require great physical effort. The two, separately, have been building their respective careers in this world to position themselves at the top.

Initially, the two actors in question had a great rivalry in Hollywood in the 70s and 80s, as they threw hints whenever they could through statements in the media or some references in the feature films they worked on. They were always competing over minor issues until that was all behind them.

Both put aside their differences and, surprisingly, became very close friends, leaving several with their mouths open. even, over the years, they came to work together in some movies, demonstrating their great chemistry in front of the cameras and that was evidenced in movie theaters.

That is why we are now going to remember which are the films in which Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger they worked together, so don’t miss this information and get ready for a possible marathon in an hour if you’re a fan of both or one of the artists.

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in an image captured in 2014 (Photo: AFP)

FILMS IN WHICH SYLVESTER STALLONE AND ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER WORKED TOGETHER

“The indestructibles”

Although they had been friends for many years, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger met for the first time in a movie in 2010 with “The Expendables”, a project that was written, directed and starred by the interpreter of Rocky Balboa himself.

In that film, Stallone gave life to Barney Ross, he is a veteran of the Vietnam War and the leader of a team willing to fulfill the missions entrusted to them. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger had the role of Trench Mauser, former president of the United States.

The two actors were in the three films of this saga and it is expected that they will appear again in the fourth, which will be released next year, although it is not something that is fully confirmed.

“Escape Plan”

This 2013 film starred the two actors and is about a security systems expert who is trapped inside a prison and receives the help of one of the inmates in order to get out of that confinement.

Although the film had a sequel, only Sylvester Stallone participated in it.