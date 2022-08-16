Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes debuted as an actress – PEOPLE Online

Suri Cruise She is the only daughter of the couple who in the past formed Tom Cruise Y Katie Holmes. The daughter of actors made the decision to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents and did so with a great project. Despite being only 16 years old, she took the most important step in her new artistic facet in the film “Alone Together“, which is written and directed by his mother.

In addition to bearing a strong physical resemblance to the star of “Dawson’s Creek”the voice of Suri sounds so similar to Katy that could pass as if it were the same person. In the recently released film, the teenager sings throughout the introduction to the film.

“She is very, very talented. She said she would and she recorded it and I let her do her thing“were the words of Katie Holmesabout Suri a Yahoo! Entertainment. The truth is that in the opening credits, the little girl sings a version of the song “bluemoon“.

“That’s the way I run in general. It is like ‘This is what I think we all want: do your thing,'” he said. Holmes. Later, when asked why she agreed to let her daughter participate in the film, she replied: “I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked“.

The film tells a romantic story and is set during the health crisis caused by the Covid-19. For Suri Cruise Y Katie Holmes the song “bluemoon” has a high sentimental value because they were inspired by the interpretation of Diane Keaton on tape”And So It Goes“, 2014.”Diana he met my daughter when she was a year old”, counted Katy. “I love her so much. My greatest goal has always been to nurture her in her individuality“, hill Holmes.