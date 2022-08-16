Super Smash Bros. community hates Steve from Minecraft

It’s been an interesting week for the community of Super Smash Bros Ultimatewith a well-known tournament that bears the name of SmashCon, which logically brings together the best players of this title and also some clones. During this, the user Onin managed to take the first thanks to the character of Stevewhich fans now hate.

Onin is relatively, with his tournament debut in The Online Olympus II in January 2021then went on to appear in others, even winning first place in Combo Breaker 2022. He is considered one of the best players in Steve of the world, and has accumulated a good number of victories. It has surpassed prominent users such as MK Leoand many have thought that the character is broken.

The character has some movements that the scene does not like, since his ability to build can give rivals complications when they want to return to the stage. For their part, many supported the adversary of Onin in smash conmostly because they don’t like the character, still the user of Steve He won with all the applause.

Given this situation, the complaints did not wait. Here are some:

Steve is no good to anyone… Players playing Steve will shit and swear. And those who don’t get angry Very sad situation tbh

Very sad situation tbh https://t.co/7ivvAnIVyw — Solari | Glutonny (@GlutonnySSB) August 15, 2022

Iowa is the first state to ban Steve

Iowa is the first state to Ban Steve pic.twitter.com/6U2giMFt7u — Izzt (@ssbu_izzt) August 15, 2022

ban steve

BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE BAN STEVE — Solary (@SolaryTV) August 14, 2022

Via: Kotaku