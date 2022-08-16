Stop everyone, is Justin Bieber now a fascist too? Warn Giorgia Meloni and the Democratic Party … [VIDEO]

TO defend the Canadian pop star, however, his intervention Israeli fanbase, with several Justin Bieber fans who explained on social media that the gesture made by the singer in Finland is typical of his performances. In fact, Bieber was also filmed in other concerts marching in a similar way, with a kind of dance called “stomp”, which would be a gesture of recognition between the artist and his closest fans. And of course, both his entourage and the company promoting Justin Bieber’s shows in Israel claimed that the moves had nothing to do with Nazi or fascist greetings. Indeed, after already two occasions in the past, Justin Bieber will return to perform in Israelin Tel Aviv, on October 13th.

But it is not the first time that a Justin Bieber-Nazi-controversy triangle has been created. In fact, in 2013, during a visit to the home of Anne Frank in Amsterdam, the Canadian singer had written in the notebook reserved for the dedications of the visitors that he would have liked that Anne Frank had been a fan of his, a member of the Bielebers fan club.