Stop everyone, is Justin Bieber now a fascist too? Warn Giorgia Meloni and the Democratic Party … [VIDEO]
Justin Bieber on stage performed with movements that according to many would recall the Roman salute and the martial step: a fan took up the thing and, sharing on social media, accused him of having made a Nazi gesture. Thus a mass of controversy and accusations was created about the artist by various Jewish communities in Europe. He denied it and even Israeli fans came to defend him. But it is not the first time that the Canadian pop star has fallen into controversy with the Jews …
F.ra the most listened to pop stars of the moment is still there Justin Bieber, who at 28 is doing his European tour that a few weeks ago saw him perform in Italy as well. The singer recently performed at Helsinki, in a concert in which, however, a political-ideological controversy was triggered. In fact, during the performance, the artist staged a dance like a march with the left arm raised, holding the microphone, and moving forward and backward on the stage. A Twitter user filmed the scene and shared it accusing the Canadian singer of having done the Heil Hitler, the salute with which the Nazis greeted each other in the 1930s (i.e. the Roman and fascist salute), and a passage that recalled to the march of the army. Several Jewish communities across Europe blamed Bieber’s gesture, including a prominent rabbi, Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis, who explained: “The famous singer slapped millions of Jews around the world when he chose to perform the ‘sieg heil’ which symbolizes identification with the values of the Nazi party “.
TO defend the Canadian pop star, however, his intervention Israeli fanbase, with several Justin Bieber fans who explained on social media that the gesture made by the singer in Finland is typical of his performances. In fact, Bieber was also filmed in other concerts marching in a similar way, with a kind of dance called “stomp”, which would be a gesture of recognition between the artist and his closest fans. And of course, both his entourage and the company promoting Justin Bieber’s shows in Israel claimed that the moves had nothing to do with Nazi or fascist greetings. Indeed, after already two occasions in the past, Justin Bieber will return to perform in Israelin Tel Aviv, on October 13th.
But it is not the first time that a Justin Bieber-Nazi-controversy triangle has been created. In fact, in 2013, during a visit to the home of Anne Frank in Amsterdam, the Canadian singer had written in the notebook reserved for the dedications of the visitors that he would have liked that Anne Frank had been a fan of his, a member of the Bielebers fan club.