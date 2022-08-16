Spotify ranking in the United States: top 10 favorite podcasts

Although there are many debates about the origin of podcasts and which was the first in history, there is no doubt that the emergence of streaming platforms such as Spotify in the new millennium have boosted the popularity of this format.

As the word says “podcast”it is an audio product that describes an episodic series available to listen to when the user so wishes. The word was formally born in 2004when combined iPod Y broadcast.

Be it health, sports, politics, culture and entertainment, this format has also regained its fame among the American public, although not all genres enjoy the same acceptance.

From criminal themes and even welfare, here is a list of the most popular podcasts in United States.

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

The official podcast of comedian Joe Rogan. Follow The Joe Rogan Clips show page for some of the best moments from the episodes.

two. This Past Weekend

What happened this past weekend. And sometimes what happened on other days.

3. 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer

Weekly, comedian best friends Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer get together in the bear cave at YMH Studios to do what bears do: make each other laugh.

Four. Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Emma prefers to share her thoughts with a microphone rather than a physical human being, so thank god she has a podcast. Recorded from the comfort of her bed, Emma talks at length about whatever is on her mind about her every week. Anything really does go on this podcast. Sometimes philosophy, sometimes a random story from 10 years ago, sometimes advice, and sometimes nothing at all. You never know what you are going to get, but that’s what keeps it interesting. New episodes every Thursday.

5. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

6. MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & ​​Mysterious Stories

The Strange, Dark and Mysterious delivered in podcast format.

7. Call Her Daddy

Call Her Daddy started as a podcast and evolved into a global movement. Alex Cooper bulldozed a lane of her own, spitting in the face of misogyny and putting a modern twist on feminism. The woman-led empire produces raw, relevant and provocative conversations that promote sexual liberty and personal empowerment while stripping away any barriers of judgement. Strap in and enjoy, and more importantly – welcome to the Daddy Gang. Episodes on Wednesday – only on Spotify starting July 21st.

8. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

9. distractible

The Distractible podcast with Mark Fischbach, Wade Barnes, and Bob Muyskens is a space to have thoughtful discussions about funny, out there, or otherwise interesting stories from everyday life. Also an opportunity for three friends to remind each other they are not as smart as they think.

10. The Sunshine Place

Once called “the miracle on the beach,” Synanon began in the 1960s as an experimental rehab facility in Santa Monica, California with a radical claim: It could cure heroin addiction. Before long, it would make an even bolder claim: It could cure any of your problems. All you had to do was move in. What started in a house on the beach, soon spread to compounds across the country. The man who made the miracle happen, Charles E. Dederich, aka “Chuck,” would be the one to destroy it all, along with the lives of many of his followers and millions of dollars in assets. The Sunshine Place tells the mind-blowing, true-story of Synanon – one of America’s most cutting edge social experiments, turned into one of its most dangerous and violent cults – as it’s never been told before: by the people who lived it. Executive Produced by Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Emily Barclay Ford for Team Downey and C13Originals, together with Josh McLaughlin for Wink Pictures and written, produced, and directed by Peabody-nominated C13Originals, a Cadence13 Studio.

*Some titles may not have a description because the platform does not provide it.

the podcasts

Podcasts have regained strength among users of streaming platforms, especially after the coronavirus pandemic (Google)

A podcast is an audio product that has a defined periodicity and can be made up of several episodes, although it has its origins in the radio, today those who like this format can find it on internet pages or streaming platforms such as Spotify.

Although podcasts began as a discussion between several participants on a particular topic, over time the ways of doing them have been diversifying and now it can be a person speaking or a group, likewise, they are not only used as a space to exchange points of view, but also encompass genres of interview like the podcast #AtCasaDeMara where he asks questions to various characters such as edy smoleither fictionas it happens with the suspense story of the chilean podcast Case 63or deal with science, politics, journalism, welfare, among others.

The word “podcast” was first used on February 12, 2004 by journalist Ben Hammersley from Guardian in an article in which he talked about how economically viable it was to make an online radio program and access them whenever users want.

Although there are various debates about when the first podcast in history emerged, there are several experts who have pointed out that the idea was clear since the creation of the podcast. Thomas Alva Edison’s phonograph in 1870when the intellectuals of the time such as Philip Hubert, Octave Uzanne or Edward Bellamy predicted that people would end up “reading books, newspapers and magazines with their eyes closed” and even mothers would stop snoring telling children stories before going to sleep.

Spotify keys

Spotify has become one of the most competitive streaming platforms. (Spotify)

born in 2006the Swedish company formally began its activities in Europe on October 7, 2008 and little by little it has had a presence throughout the world, being currently in 187 countries and offering music from more than seven million artists.

Today the streaming platform has agreements with Universal Music, Sony Music, EMI Music, Hollywood Records, Interscope Records, Warner Musicamong other.

In terms of podcast, Spotify announced in November 2020 the purchase and acquisition of the advertising and podcast platform mega phone for 235 million dollars, which was used for the monetization of audios.

According to figures published by Spotify, in 2019 it had 217 million subscribers, which in 2020 increased to 345 million and that in 2021, despite the pandemic, they reached 365 million subscribersof which about 50% are paying customers.

As a model, Spotify has raised pay artists from your catalog a fixed price per song or album sold and gives royalties based on the amount of artist plays in proportion to the total number of songs streamed, unlike its competitors, who pay for physical sales or downloads.

In addition, the 70% of your total income they go to copyright holders, mostly record labels, who then pay artists based on their individual contracts.

It should be noted that currently anyone can enjoy the Spotify free serviceas long as you’re willing to put up with ads and with restrictions like not being able to skip some songs.

Podcast vs Audiobooks

The coronavirus pandemic not only benefited podcasts by increasing their number of users, but also audiobooks also added more consumers on various platforms, including Spotify, as it is estimated that they can leave annual profits of up to 70 billion dollars.

The streaming platform, where audiobooks have been growing by 20%has turned to book narration with the voices of Hollywood celebrities.

Its rise could also be due to criticism of the ease with which the platform has allowed podcasters to speak, falling into errors of misinformation in the midst of a pandemic, as was the case with Joe Roganwhich also caused the company to lose up to 2.1 million dollars.

