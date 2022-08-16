Spoilers WWE Main Event August 15, 2022

Few hours ago, WWE held broadcasts of Monday Night RAW from the Capital One Arena. Before seeing the show for USA Network, attendees at the venue in Washington DC witnessed the recordings of various matches for the Main Event.

The company recorded two confrontations for its exclusive streaming program. Featured participation includes Street Profits, who return to the Main Event after competing in the title scene for several weeks. The latest events on RAW and SmackDown will complete the episode that will be broadcast on Hulu Network on August 18.

Next, we review the quick results of the recording day.



Results WWE Main Event August 18, 2022

– Shelton Benjamin defeated Cedric Alexander.

– The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis).

